UnlistedHomes.com Launches First Universal ChatGPT-Powered Real Estate Search Engine

DAYTON, Ohio, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnlistedHomes.com, the leading off-market real estate platform, launched the first universal AI-powered home search engine today. All users can now find their next home using natural language. The technology is backed by ChatGPT, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by OpenAI.

UnlistedHomes.com home page featuring the first-ever real estate search powered by ChatGPT, available standard for all users. Photo credit: Unlisted Software, Inc. UnlistedHomes.com search results powered by ChatGPT. Photo credit: Unlisted Software, Inc.

"Unlisted is thrilled to be the first real estate technology to offer ChatGPT-enabled home search to all our users," said Katie Hill, Unlisted's founder and CEO. "This innovation aligns with our commitment to connect people and real estate in all new ways to create more opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents, and the industry as a whole."

This development marks a significant milestone in property search by allowing buyers to find their dream homes using conversational search terms, for example: "Show me homes with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms between $750,000 and $900,000 in Upper Arlington, OH."

Real estate search capabilities have not changed significantly since property listings moved online more than fifteen years ago. Historically, online home search engines have limited users to selecting criteria one attribute at a time, often requiring seven or more specifications before revealing search results. Unlisted's ChatGPT integration provides a more streamlined mechanism where users simply type a description of the home they desire into an open text box.

The software then translates users' words into complex queries of UnlistedHomes.com's massive database of more than 121M homes in the U.S. The result is a list of homes curated specifically for the buyer.

"Unlisted's ChatGPT integration represents one example of the immense potential of AI technology to revolutionize the real estate industry," said Henri Hegemier, Unlisted's CTO. "We're demonstrating a very practical application of large language models, helping users find their ideal homes more efficiently and intuitively than ever before."

This isn't the first example of Unlisted's non-traditional approach to real estate. Since launching in 2022, Unlisted continues to be the only residential real estate platform giving attention to off-market properties instead of properties listed for sale nationally. Unlisted allows buyers to find off-market homes they like and send personal notes and care packages with treats like chocolate bars and cookies to the homes' owners. Owners are then able to respond to buyers through a secure and anonymous chat at UnlistedHomes.com where the two parties explore the possibility of a home sale now or in the future.

About Unlisted Software, Inc.: Unlisted Software, Inc. (Unlisted) is a revolutionary residential real estate technology platform where "off-market is no longer off-limits." The company focuses exclusively on homes not listed for sale, allowing off-market homeowners to connect with buyers and buyers' agents to explore the possibility of a sale now or in the future. Unlisted's cloud-based software leverages AI and machine learning technology uniquely designed to reveal and align previously untapped real estate opportunities for buyers, sellers, real estate agents, and the industry as a whole. Unlisted operates UnlistedHomes.com and Agents.UnlistedHomes.com.

