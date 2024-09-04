Unlock Ancient Wisdom for Modern Life with "Nine Star Ki"

"Nine Star Ki" is a journey into understanding the connection between you and your environment. Nine Star Ki focuses on your unique birth "star" and, unlike conventional astrology, the five elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, water—that shape your interactions with others, enabling you to make empowered decisions for a harmonious life.

"By discovering your star, you gain invaluable insights into your personal traits and life path," says NAMIKO. "This knowledge helps you align your actions with your true nature, leading to greater fulfillment and success without the need for competition or envy."

"One of the most captivating aspects of this book is its stunning illustrations. Each image beautifully captures the positive Ki of the Nine Stars, offering readers not only visual delight but also a profound connection to their true essence," says NAMIKO.

A Transformative Experience

The book simplifies the Nine Star Ki system with clear tables and diagrams, making it easy for readers to identify their star in relation to other stars. Readers will also receive access to a simplified online tool that explores their interactions with others based on their stars.

About the Author

NAMIKO, a former top trader at prestigious firms like Morgan Stanley and Citibank, discovered the profound impact of managing one's fortune through her extensive study of ki, numerology, and color science. Her insights were further enriched during her time in Hong Kong, where she observed successful individuals harnessing their opportunities. NAMIKO has since expanded her expertise to include feng shui, Four Pillars of Destiny, and Eastern philosophy, leading to the creation of her own method for unlocking personal potential. She founded Ichiyo Corporation in 2021 to share her transformative wisdom.

Book Details

Title: NINE STAR KI: Reveal Your True Self and Hidden Gifts

Author: Namiko Yamamuro

Publisher: HEKN LLC

Release Date: Sep.01.2024

ISBN: 978-1-960526-05-2

Price: ＄ 25.99

Available at: Amazon.com

For More Information

To learn more about "Nine Star Ki" or to schedule an interview with NAMIKO, please contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE HEKN LLC