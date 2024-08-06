Unlock Business Efficiency with Joget Generative AI

Streamline Operations with Confidence: Discover Real-World Applications of Generative AI & Low-Code with Guardrails.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., a global innovator of open-source enterprise low-code application development, with a worldwide presence and customer base, is proud to announce significant advancements in its Generative AI features. Joget will host an exclusive webinar titled "Unlock the True Power of Generative AI for Your Enterprise" to showcase these innovations.

Join Joget online via Zoom on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST. This insightful session explores how businesses can leverage the transformative power of Generative AI and low-code development to streamline everyday tasks and boost efficiency.

Streamline Workflows and Enhance Innovation with Generative AI

This informative webinar dives into the practical applications of Generative AI within the Joget platform. Attendees will gain valuable insights into understanding Generative AI benefits, implementing custom business rules, and seeing real-world examples of how Joget Generative AI features improve processes across various industries.

Addressing the Evolving Needs of Businesses

Joget is committed to continuous innovation and is excited to showcase its suite of Generative AI tools including the AI App Generator , which allows users to create apps with simple prompts, the AI Writing Assistant to help users generate ideas or messages, AI Code Snippets for efficient coding, and AI Live Chat for real-time customer interaction. These features are part of Joget's ongoing commitment to developing Generative AI and low-code technologies, all while maintaining a strong focus on safety, governance, and compliance .

"At Joget, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with low-code development," says Raveesh Dewan , President and CEO of Joget. "Our commitment to research and development extends beyond Generative AI. We integrated with emerging technologies such as blockchain , as shown by our Hashgraph Application Studio launch. This dedication to innovation ensures our platform remains at the forefront, helping enterprises achieve peak efficiency and unlock their full potential."

Join the Webinar

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how Joget's Generative AI and low-code development can enhance your business efficiency. Register for the webinar here .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Joget

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

Visit www.joget.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Joget Inc , X @JogetWorkflow, or Facebook @jogetworkflow. Subscribe to our YouTube @jogetinc.

