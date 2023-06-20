Unlock Earning Potential with RoadBird: Competitive Salaries, Efficient Onboarding, Weekly Incentives and More

RoadBird

20 Jun, 2023, 08:09 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  A revolution in ride-hailing with RoadBird, an innovative Swedish platform that's changing the game by offering licensed taxi drivers a chance to maximize their earnings. With competitive salaries, a streamlined onboarding process, weekly incentives, and more, RoadBird is creating an attractive employment platform for those seeking full-time or part-time opportunities in the ride-hailing industry.

Innovative Swedish ride-hailing platform, RoadBird, is broadening its horizons and inviting all licensed taxi drivers to explore the numerous benefits of joining their dynamic team. They're currently accepting applications from those who seek to benefit from their competitive salary structure and user-friendly onboarding process. 

What does the Competitive Salary entail? As a full-time RoadBird driver, there's potential to earn between 30 and 40 thousand Swedish Kronor (SEK) per month. Furthermore, RoadBird's part-time positions offer 15 to 25 thousand SEK per month, making it an ideal platform for those interested in flexible working hours or an additional income source. 

RoadBird has revolutionized the traditional payroll system, implementing an automated, straightforward, and reliable system that guarantees weekly payouts. It leverages a partnership with Swish to ensure prompt and smooth transaction processing. 

RoadBird's reward program is a distinguishing feature, recognizing and honoring top performers with significant weekly cash incentives. This includes a 3,000 SEK reward for the highest earner, followed by 2,000 SEK and 1,000 SEK for the second and third top performers, respectively. This structure provides an opportunity for additional income, rewarding commitment and excellent service. 

Moreover, RoadBird ensures gratuity earnings are directly managed through the platform and included in the regular salary calculation. Many drivers have reported an additional income of approximately 1,000 SEK monthly from tips alone. 

To foster transparency and ease of use, RoadBird provides a proprietary application for team members, offering a straightforward method to access salary details at a glance. 

Becoming a part of the RoadBird team is as easy as visiting their website, roadbird.se, and completing a simple application form. A tailored employment agreement, based on your preferences, is generated instantly, with potential to start working immediately. 

Required credentials include a valid taxi driver license and the drive to optimize earnings. RoadBird offers more than just a job – it provides an opportunity to understand and profit from the dynamics of the ride-hailing industry. 

In today's world, where flexibility, autonomy, and fair pay are essential, RoadBird is leading the gig economy. Regardless of whether you're seeking a full-time position or a supplementary income, RoadBird promises not just employment, but a thriving venture in the ride-hailing industry. 

One's journey to better earnings begins here at RoadBird. 

Fact Sheet: 

Competitive Salary: RoadBird offers its full-time drivers the potential to earn between 30 and 40 thousand Swedish Kronor (SEK) per month. Part-time positions provide earnings of 15 to 25 thousand SEK per month, making it an attractive option for flexible or supplementary income. 

Streamlined Onboarding: RoadBird simplifies the joining process with an online application and instant employment agreement generation based on driver preferences. This allows new drivers to hit the road on the same day of joining. 

Weekly Incentives: A unique aspect of RoadBird's offering is its weekly cash rewards for top-performing drivers, with the highest earners having the potential to receive additional income of 3,000 SEK, 2,000 SEK, or 1,000 SEK, respectively. 

Incorporation of Tips into Salary: RoadBird ensures all gratuity earnings are managed through the platform and included in the regular salary. This transparent handling of tips can lead to an additional income of approximately 1,000 SEK monthly for many drivers. 

Transparency and Ease of Use: RoadBird provides a dedicated application for its drivers, facilitating easy access to salary details and supporting overall transparency in earnings. 

CONTACT: [email protected], +46850542427.

