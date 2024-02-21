Unlock Financial Freedom at Financial Freedom Fest in Phoenix, Arizona on March 9th, 2024

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Freedom Fest, a premier event hosted by Fundamental and moderated by Zach Haptonstall, CEO, and Co-Founder of Rise48 Equity is set to take place at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas on March 9th, 2024.

This action-packed half day event is designed to provide attendees with valuable insights into passive investing, capital raising, real estate, marketing, and more.

Financial Freedom Fest promotes an engaging lineup of featured speakers, informative panels, networking opportunities, and an upgraded VIP lunch experience, all geared towards empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals. Whether you're a seasoned investor or capital raiser, or just starting out, this event offers something for everyone.

Zach Haptonstall is a featured speaker and moderator for the event. Zach is the CEO and Co-Founder of Rise48 Equity. With a track record of over $2 billion in multifamily transactions since 2019, Zach is a leading figure in the industry. His expertise in acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic partnerships will give attendees insight into how he built his company and what he has learned along the way.

Joining the roster of distinguished speakers is Jason Mitchell, the founder of Jason Mitchell Group & Sunbelt Multifamily. With accolades including being named the #1 Broker in the United States and featured on the Forbes 40 under 40 list, Jason Mitchell brings unparalleled expertise to Financial Freedom Fest. His insights into real estate, capital raising, and entrepreneurship are sure to inspire attendees.

In addition to the keynote speakers, Financial Freedom Fest features a panel of experts in the field, including:

Andrew McNair, CEO & Founder of Swan Capital

Randy Smith, Founder of Impact Equity

Natalie Teramoto, Founder of Tera Investment Group

Kathleen Nguyen, Real Estate Investor & Connector

Aaron Rocha, Co-Founder of MultiVestors Group

These respected panelists will offer valuable perspectives on topics such as passive income, capital raising, multifamily real estate, scaling businesses, fund management, branding, and networking.

The event is hosted by Fundamental, a capital raising consulting and networking organization. Fundamental is dedicated to providing you with all the comprehensive education and resources that you need to thrive in the world of capital raising. Through expert guidance, Fundamental teaches you how to compliantly raise capital for various types of alternative investments and offers all the back-office support and marketing services that you need to succeed.

This event is sponsored by: MW Law, Rise48 Equity, Iridius Capital, Avant Garde, Zumper, SunBelt Multifamily, JMG Group, & Fundamental.

Tickets are on sale now! For more information and to secure your spot, visit: www.financialfreedomfestphx.com

