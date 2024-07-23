Unlock Financial Freedom: LifeRoc Capital Expands Life Settlement Programs to Benefit Young & Healthy Clients

LifeRoc Capital's leading life settlement platform provides exceptional offers for policyholders who may no longer want or need their life insurance policy.

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeRoc Capital, a top-tier direct life settlement provider, is proud to offer innovative life settlement programs that can benefit younger, healthy clients who may no longer need or want their life insurance policies. Advisors and policyholders can take advantage of direct access to LifeRoc's large leading network of funders to utilize life settlements as an essential financial planning tool that can provide considerable liquidity.

LifeRoc Capital has special programs that can transform life insurance policies into cash, addressing a significant need for financial flexibility in today's market. Many policyholders are unaware that their life insurance policy is an asset that can be sold. By appraising a policy's value on the secondary market, clients can make informed decisions about whether to keep, or to sell their policy based on current financial opportunities and needs.

"Our goal is to offer comprehensive solutions that might not be available elsewhere," said Aaron Giroux, CEO of LifeRoc Capital. "Ensuring that clients can access the financial benefits of their policies while they are still alive and healthy."

LifeRoc Capital is continually expanding its life settlement programs as major institutional investors increasingly recognize the value of life settlements as an important part of their portfolios. As the life settlement market continues to expand, younger and healthier clients may now potentially qualify to sell their life insurance policies.

LifeRoc's Life Settlement Programs for Young & Healthy Policyholders

Convert to Cash:

Policy Type: Convertible Term Insurance

Age: 60+

Face Amount: $2M+

Health: Standard or Better at Issue

Guaranteed Universal Life:

Policy Type: Guaranteed Universal Life

Age: 70+

Face Amount: $250k+

Health: Any

Direct Access, Eliminates 3rd Party Broker Fees While Providing Exceptional Life Settlement Payouts

By working with LifeRoc, advisors and their clients gain access to the industry leading network of funders, eliminating the need for a 3rd party broker and their associated fees and commission splits. LifeRoc's innovative platform and programs, combined with this approach, significantly expands the potential for exceptional life settlement offers for advisors and their clients.

LifeRoc Capital is committed to helping advisors and their clients maximize the value of their life insurance as an important part of their financial plan. Getting a policy appraisal has never been easier - LifeRoc provides free and accurate policy appraisals, often within 24 hours, with no obligation to sell. This rapid service helps clients quickly determine the potential value of their life insurance policies to make timely, informed decisions about their financial futures.

Speak with an expert to request a free policy appraisal today. And follow LifeRoc on social media to learn about individual policy valuation options: LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

About LifeRoc Capital, LLC

LifeRoc is a licensed direct life settlement provider helping professional advisors unlock the value of life insurance policies for their clients. Collaborating with the nation's top financial institutions, independent trust firms, financial planners, attorneys, and CPAs, LifeRoc navigates the intricate world of life settlements with a high-touch concierge approach. LifeRoc serves high net worth and ultra-high net worth markets as a premier settlement partner. Learn more at www.LifeRocCapital.com.

Disclaimer: LifeRoc Capital DOES NOT provide tax advice. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as tax advice. Policyholders are encouraged to consult with a qualified tax professional for advice on their specific situation.

Media Contact:

Wendi Liechty

Communications Manager

(310)819-9495

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeRoc Capital