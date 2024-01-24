Unlock Health Appoints Kevin Thilborger as Chief Managed Care Officer and Chief Revenue Strategy Officer

Thilborger's appointment reflects Unlock Health's commitment to bringing together technology,
revenue strategy, and marketing to drive growth for hospital and digital health clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform for providers and fast-growing digital health organizations, today announced the appointment of Kevin Thilborger as Chief Managed Care Officer and Chief Revenue Strategy Officer. In his new role, Kevin will spearhead the Managed Care Consulting arm of Unlock Health, overseeing all aspects of the practice, including care delivery insights, reimbursement strategy, digital transformation, and communication. He will also contribute his expertise to the advisory councils for new strategic investments within the firm.

Kevin brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience, having served in various capacities across medical groups, insurance carriers, and consulting firms. Prior to joining Unlock Health, Kevin served as Managing Director of Value-Based Care, Strategy, and Transformation at Huron, where he played a pivotal role in transforming revenue strategies for organizations transitioning from traditional fee-for-service models and driving overall performance improvement in administrative functions.

"The concept of combining technology, revenue strategy, and marketing to drive growth and revenue for healthcare is so intriguing because it has never existed in a single organization before Unlock Health. It was much too difficult an undertaking to do," said Thilborger. "It's an exciting opportunity to join a fast-growing team and be part of a vision that delivers real ROI and enables health system growth."

Kevin's background includes working with health plans, such as Humana and Evolent, and health systems of all sizes, from multi-state health systems and academic medical centers to local providers across the United States. Kevin has been instrumental in advising and implementing changes in national, regional, and local health plans, specializing in Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial business.

"With significant knowledge in joining concepts and execution across the managed care continuum - from fee-for-service to value-based care and other risk-based arrangements, Kevin was the right fit to take on this new role," said Brandon Edwards, CEO and Founder of Unlock Health. "This was a strategic hire as Kevin provides the necessary leadership and expertise Unlock Health needs to connect the dots between technology, managed care and marketing." 

Kevin holds a Master's in Health Administration from Tulane University and a double Bachelor's in Biology and Philosophy from Spring Hill College. He will report to Unlock Health CEO Brandon Edwards.

For more information about career opportunities at Unlock Health, visit www.unlockhealthnow.com or email [email protected].

About Unlock Health
Unlock Health's mission is to help healthcare organizations create meaningful connections between consumers and care, with the ultimate goal of helping people improve their lives. We break down the walls that healthcare providers have faced for decades, connecting the dots across managed care, marketing, and technology. We enable these organizations to live out their missions – attracting and retaining both patients and clinical workforce to create immediate results and sustainable long-term performance. Our creative execution, digital know-how, and industry expertise work together to remove the guesswork from growth. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Unlock Health's 343 professionals comprise the largest marketing and advertising agency focused on healthcare providers and health services in the U.S. Unlock Health can be found on the web at http:/www.unlockhealthnow.com.

