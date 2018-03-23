Unlock Insights and Enate Partner to Drive the Adoption of Intelligent Automation

Through this partnership, customers will be able to access best of breed RPA and RSO.

"We are extremely pleased to have attained the Partnership with Enate. Enate's Robotic Service Orchestration (RSO) platform now helps us to provide the best solution to our customers," said Rama Krishna, VP at Unlock Insights.

"We're glad to be working along with Unlock Insights in helping their customers drive more value from their automation & RPA programmes. Enate RSO will help Unlock Insights customers go deeper and wider across the business far sooner than it would otherwise be possible with standalone RPA," said Uday Jose, COO APAC at Enate.

About Unlock Insights

Unlock Insights offers RPA and Cognitive Automation solutions for mid-market customers across the world. Our vertical expertise spans across a multitude of industry verticals such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and so on.

Customers who engaged us were able to save up to 70% equivalent FTE effort while improving customer experience and performance. Our areas of automation include AP, AR, Inventory, Reporting, Compliance and HR.

We work with companies to offer services such as Installation, Training, Establishment of CoE, Bot Development & Customization, BoT Support & Maintenance and help them realize an assured ROI within 9 months.

About Enate

Enate offers a Robotic Service Orchestration (RSO) platform to orchestrate the delivery and management of services across a digital and human workforce. It creates a strong foundation for transformation to digital services, regardless of the maturity of automation within the business or what RPA, AI or Cognitive technology is in play. The system enables delivery of services from multiple locations to local standards whilst maintaining visibility and control, including the automation of KPIs and SLAs, aligned to a detailed cost and productivity reporting capability.

Enate's Robotic Service Orchestration platform deploys within weeks, reducing time to automate by 75%, and providing cost savings upwards of 25%.

Headquartered in the UK with an office in India, and founded by automation industry expert Kit Cox, Enate customers include Sopra Steria, Capgemini, Generali, Capita and Serco.

