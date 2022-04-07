Unlock Launches "Headline" the New Standard for Web3 Subscription Newsletters

The launch of Headline creates a stepping stone for creators to bring their newsletter-based communities into the next generation of the internet

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock, the NFT-based protocol enabling creators and their communities to form direct relationships online, is happy to announce the launch of Headline, the first-ever platform agnostic mechanism designed for creators to bring newsletter subscriptions into the Web3 ecosystem.

Headline

Unlock is propelling creators into the next generation of the internet, by providing them with the tools and technology necessary to have ownership over their communities," said Unlock Founder & CEO Julien Genestoux. "The launch of Headline is a big step to building a platform agnostic ecosystem for creators."

Headline utilizes technology from Ceramic, a decentralized data network bringing unlimited data to Web3 applications and Lit Protocol, a distributed network for encryption to set a new standard for subscription newsletters in Web3.

"Encrypted data and access control on the open and decentralized web lets creators create world class experiences for their fans, without having to rely on any web2 platform as a middle man. The composability of the open like, like how Lit Protocol and Unlock can work together, are in service of creating more value for creators and their fans," said David Sneider, CEO Lit Protocol

"We believe that the most successful Web3 projects are those building bridges across the ecosystem. Ceramic's open, decentralized data network is a natural fit for Headline, and we're excited to see how creators leverage this composable infrastructure to share their content across a multitude of communities and platforms," said Lauren Feld, Head of Business Development at 3Box Labs.

Online publishing platforms have proven time and time again to act with their own self-interest, imposing limitations on creators, such as onerous fees and other business-model decisions that benefit the platform and hinder the creators. A primary means of retaining users on these platforms is by locking members into the platform, rather than allowing creators to control those fan relationships directly. Unlock offers a new alternative for creators trapped inside the walled gardens of these Web2 platforms by enabling creators to directly manage who has access to their content, no matter where it's published.

With Headline, creators directly share their newsletters with readers who hold those creators' membership NFTs. This approach means creators don't need to rely on a third-party publication platform that forces readers to log into that site to access and subscribe to newsletters. Readers will retain the normal experience of having newsletters arrive in their inboxes, but for creators this represents a sea-change that gives them direct control and ownership over their newsletter membership.

About Unlock

Unlock is building the web's new business model by enabling new ways for creators to monetize their content through a decentralized, access control system. Unlock's solution is an open source, Ethereum-based protocol that streamlines membership benefits for online communities by giving creators control over subscription and access to their content, without any middlemen. The Unlock Protocol can be applied to publishing (paywalls), newsletters, software licenses or even the physical world, such as with transportation systems. The web revolutionized all of these areas - Unlock will make them economically viable.

Press Contact

Kat Reed

[email protected]

(415)-294-1157

SOURCE Unlock Protocol