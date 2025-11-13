Unlock Life in China with One Tap? You Gotta Have This!

On November 7, at the main forum of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, SinoGuide, a one-stop smart service mobile app jointly launched by the National Immigration Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China, officially went live.

Supporting both Chinese and English, the SinoGuide App integrates policy guidance, life services, and cultural exploration, making life easier for foreigners in China.

By sorting out relevant policies and regulations, SinoGuide provides users with the latest updates on visas, residence permits, work permits, and more in a clear and easy-to-understand format. For daily life, it offers information in areas such as payments, transportation, and accommodation, allowing foreigners to seamlessly navigate their life in China with just one tap. Furthermore, the app features specially designed functions, such as a personal assistant, to help users address everyday challenges, facilitating deeper integration into local communities.

By combining convenient digital services with a human-centered approach, the SinoGuide App helps every foreigner who comes to China work and live here more easily, experiencing the country's openness and inclusiveness. Currently, the Android version of SinoGuide is available on app markets including Huawei and VIVO, with the iOS version to be released at a later date.

