Unlock New Revenue Streams: Register Now for 2024 New York K-Food Fair

A unique business to business event connecting you with the hottest Korean F&B innovations.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading buyer-to-buyer event dedicated to Korean food and beverage (F&B) products, New York K-Food Fair, announces its 2024 edition. Taking place on Wednesday, May 29th, and Thursday, May 30th, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe (100 Frank W Burr Blvd, Teaneck, NJ 07666), this exclusive two-day event offers unparalleled access to the dynamic Korean F&B market for established buyers and newcomers alike.

2024 New York K-Food Fair

2024 New York K-Food Fair brings together over 45 prominent Korean F&B companies eager to establish distribution partnerships within the US. From iconic staples like kimchi and gochujang to trendy favorites like tteokbokki, discover a vast selection of high-quality Korean products poised to revolutionize your inventory.

The K-Food Fair goes beyond product discovery, fostering a business-oriented environment that facilitates lasting connections:

Pre-scheduled One-on-One Meetings: Connect directly with Korean manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters to discuss specific needs and explore distribution opportunities.

Networking Reception: Build valuable relationships with industry peers and key decision-makers within the Korean F&B space.

Expert-Led Discussions: Gain valuable insights into market trends, regulations, and strategies for successful business development in the US market.

Recognizing the importance of buyer participation, the K-Food Fair USA offers travel and hotel expense reimbursement for qualified buyers from North and South America. This commitment ensures accessibility for all serious buyers seeking to expand their offerings with premium Korean products. You can register to the premier Korean F&B buyer-to-buyer event at www.koreanfoodfair2024.com/registration

With over 45 Korean Food Product exporters boasting hundreds of unique Korean food and drink items, the 2024 New York K-Food Fair (B2B) is the largest Korean Food Product event in the Americas. The mission of the event is to cultivate business relationships between Korean exporters and American buyers through exhibitions, networking events, business consultations, and more. Over the course of three days, through a grand reception, pre-arranged meetings, and item showcasing, the ultimate goal of the KFF is to begin contract development and launch thriving partnerships.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE 2024 New York K-Food Fair