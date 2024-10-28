Unlock Professional Diagnostics for Just $75 a Week with Diesel Laptops and the Diesel Tablet 2

IRMO, S.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, the trusted leader in commercial truck diagnostic tools, understands the financial challenge of investing in professional diagnostic equipment, especially for smaller businesses. That's why we're excited to introduce an affordable, $75 per week payment option that provides customers with a cutting-edge Diesel Tablet 2 plus our full suite of Diesel Repair software, Training opportunities, and USA-based Support.

Diesel Tablet 2

For one low payment, customers can access a rugged, dealer-level system designed to help you diagnose, repair, and maintain any commercial truck with confidence. No large upfront costs, no financial barriers-just the diagnostic power, training, and support your shop needs.

This upgraded diagnostic tool is designed to serve your business in any environment. With 99.9% vehicle coverage and dealer-level commands, you'll be able to tackle even the toughest diagnostic challenges, all while receiving the support and training needed to succeed.

Along with the Tablet 2, customers get our premium repair, training, and support tools all included for an unbeatable experience.

Expert Diesel and IT Support – Get expert guidance from our in-house technicians in South Carolina when you need it most. Our team can handle everything from simple IT connection issues to advanced diesel diagnostic challenges – and we're just a click away.

Unlimited Training – Equip your team with the knowledge to succeed. This program includes unlimited in-person and online courses, covering everything from ABS to HVAC, Aftertreatment, Electrical and much more for up to 5 of your technicians.

Diesel Repair – Diesel Repair offers a comprehensive library of wiring diagrams, fault code repair information, and other diagnostic tools enabling technicians to quickly and accurately diagnose and repair a wide range of vehicles. With Fault Code to Part Number technology, users can go from fault to repair in under two minutes, drastically reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

"We know investing in diagnostic tools is a big decision, especially for smaller shops," said Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops. "This $75 per week payment option makes it easier for businesses to access a total shop solution without a large upfront cost. We're here to help every shop become more capable and competitive."

Andy Turnbull, Chief Revenue Officer, added: "No one else in the industry is offering this kind of flexibility. It's a game-changer that opens the door for shops of all sizes to upgrade their diagnostic capabilities."

This payment option is available now. Don't let financial constraints limit your shop's potential – upgrade your diagnostics today.

For more information or to get started with the Diesel Tablet 2, visit https://www.diesellaptops.com/pages/diesel-tablet-2-weekly or call (888) 983-1975.

About Diesel Laptops

Diesel Laptops is the leading provider of diagnostic tools and repair information, committed to helping shops and technicians efficiently diagnose, repair, and maintain vehicles across multiple industries, including commercial trucking, agriculture, construction, material handling and many more. We deliver comprehensive solutions with diagnostic hardware, cutting-edge repair software, and training programs that empower technicians worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mike Heath, Marketing Lead

[email protected]

888-983-1975 x891

SOURCE Diesel Laptops