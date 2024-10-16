Unlock the fresh fusion of the China-ASEAN audiovisual industry

Oct 16, 2024

NANNING, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from China Daily: At the 6th ASEAN-China Media Week, people of media industry from China, ASEAN, and beyond gathered to explore new trends and possibilities in the audiovisual industry, fostering deeper understanding through exchanges and achieving fruitful results through cooperations. Join #UnboxingChina in Nanning, Guangxi, and witness how exchanges and communication are happening cross border through the media industry.

