Unlock the Future of Packaging- Trends, AI Impact, and Sustainable Solutions

News provided by

Technavio

Dec 05, 2024, 10:00 ET

Webinar- Free Registration

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your packaging strategy evolving with the market? Today, packaging is more than just functionality—it's a statement. With rising consumer expectations and sustainability becoming essential, how can brands leverage AI impact to innovate and stay ahead?

The global packaging market is projected to grow by USD 268.37 billion at a CAGR of 4.29% from 2023 to 2028. This growth spans Type, End-User, and Geography. The competitive landscape includes 20 key players, such as Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., and Smurfit Kappa.

Continue Reading

Join the conversation shaping the future of the packaging industry.

Save your spot now for FREE 

Learn from Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, as he dives into the trends, AI impact, and innovations shaping the packaging industry. With over 15 years of expertise, Seshadri will highlight:

  • Sustainability trends: From eco-friendly materials to balancing costs.
  • Consumer shifts: How AI and data are revolutionizing packaging to meet demands.
  • Actionable strategies: Insights on predictive analytics and smart packaging to boost brand impact.

Why Attend?
Gain insights into AI-driven innovations, consumer behavior shifts, and strategies for sustainable success. Whether you're a brand manager or innovator, discover how to stay ahead of industry demands.

Event Details:
Date: 12 December
Time: 11:00 AM CDT
Where: Virtual

Click here to register for FREE and secure your spot!

SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Electric Bus Market to grow by USD 21.0 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by reduced battery prices, with AI transforming market trends - Technavio

Electric Bus Market to grow by USD 21.0 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by reduced battery prices, with AI transforming market trends - Technavio

Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global electric bus market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.0 billion from 2024-2028, according...
Social Media Analytics Market to grow by USD 14.01 Billion (2024-2028), driven by data availability and complexity, with AI-powered market evolution report - Technavio

Social Media Analytics Market to grow by USD 14.01 Billion (2024-2028), driven by data availability and complexity, with AI-powered market evolution report - Technavio

Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global social media analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.01 billion from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics