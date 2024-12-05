Unlock the Future of Packaging- Trends, AI Impact, and Sustainable Solutions

Webinar- Free Registration

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your packaging strategy evolving with the market? Today, packaging is more than just functionality—it's a statement. With rising consumer expectations and sustainability becoming essential, how can brands leverage AI impact to innovate and stay ahead?

The global packaging market is projected to grow by USD 268.37 billion at a CAGR of 4.29% from 2023 to 2028. This growth spans Type, End-User, and Geography. The competitive landscape includes 20 key players, such as Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., and Smurfit Kappa.

Learn from Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, as he dives into the trends, AI impact, and innovations shaping the packaging industry. With over 15 years of expertise, Seshadri will highlight:

Sustainability trends: From eco-friendly materials to balancing costs.

From eco-friendly materials to balancing costs. Consumer shifts: How AI and data are revolutionizing packaging to meet demands.

How AI and data are revolutionizing packaging to meet demands. Actionable strategies: Insights on predictive analytics and smart packaging to boost brand impact.

Why Attend?

Gain insights into AI-driven innovations, consumer behavior shifts, and strategies for sustainable success. Whether you're a brand manager or innovator, discover how to stay ahead of industry demands.

Event Details:

Date: 12 December

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Where: Virtual

SOURCE Technavio