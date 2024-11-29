Unlock the Future of Packaging: Join Technavio's Exclusive Webinar on 12th December

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio is excited to announce an insightful webinar titled "Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: Market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts", scheduled for 12th December 2024. This exclusive event will delve into the transformative trends reshaping the packaging industry and equip businesses with actionable strategies to stay ahead.

With the packaging landscape evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability, personalization, and consumer-centric innovation, the webinar will touch upon critical topics such as sustainable packaging, post-COVID innovations, and data-driven decision-making.

The session will be led by Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, a market research and consulting veteran with over 15 years of experience. Known for his expertise in market intelligence, competitive analysis, and strategic consulting, Venkat will provide invaluable insights into:

  • Emerging trends in smart and personalized packaging.
  • Consumer behavior shifts toward eco-conscious choices and brand transparency.
  • Balancing cost-efficiency with sustainability goals.
  • Leveraging predictive analytics and market segmentation for success.

Key Highlights:

  • Discover actionable solutions to sustainability challenges.
  • Explore real-world case studies demonstrating the power of data-driven packaging strategies.
  • Gain insights into future-proofing your packaging strategies in line with global market trends.

This webinar is a must-attend for professionals across industries, who seek to harness the potential of packaging as a competitive advantage.

Event Details:

For media inquiries, please contact:
Aman Raj Kishen
Sr. Analyst
Technavio
[email protected]
+91 8061914606

