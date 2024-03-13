'Unlock the Future of Sports Fan & Brand Engagement': Panel Discussion at SXSW 2024 with Lisa Leslie (Ambassador & Investor at LootMogul)

The involvement of industry leaders underscored the multidimensional nature of fan engagement, from social media strategies to e-commerce and beyond. Their insights highlighted the crucial role of technology in creating a seamless bridge between fans' in-game experiences and digital interactions, offering a template for future engagement strategies. They shared strategies for sports brands and investors to captivate audiences, highlighting the session as a pivotal discussion on revolutionizing fan interactions with sports brands.

LootMogul' s business venture, as underscored by Leslie's involvement, illustrates the potential of combining sports achievements with technological advancements to enhance engagement and create a sustainable business model. The platform's focus on rewarding fans with real-world value for their digital engagement sets a new standard for how sports metaverses can operate, providing tangible benefits to fans, athletes, and investors alike.

This session at SXSW 2024 served as a beacon for the future of sports and entertainment, signaling a shift towards more interactive, engaging, and rewarding fan experiences. As sports brands and investors look towards the horizon, the insights shared by Leslie and her fellow panelists offer a roadmap for navigating the evolving landscape of sports technology and fan engagement, making it a seminal moment for all stakeholders in the sports industry.

About LootMogul

LootMogul, a pioneering platform at the forefront of the sports metaverse, leverages AI, blockchain, and immersive gaming to create a unique ecosystem where fans can engage with their favorite athletes and brands in novel ways. This approach not only enriches the fan experience but also opens new avenues for investors and sports brands to connect with their audiences.

LootMogul is the official metaverse and gaming partner for Cricket South Africa and Durban SuperGiants .

