Unlock the Secrets of the Organic Fertilizer Market: Download the Full Report Now!

BCC Research's new report, "Organic Fertilizer: Global Market," delves into the global organic fertilizer market, providing invaluable insights for stakeholders across the agriculture and sustainability sectors: Kunal Nagpure, a seasoned Consultant in organic agriculture, authors.

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you concerned about the safety of the food you consume? You're not alone. The desire for organic food is boosting the market for organic fertilizer.



Many instances reveal that food can be contaminated with harmful chemical fertilizer residues. For instance, the European Union recently banned the import of strawberries from Mexico due to high levels of insecticides, and the United States CDC issued warnings about lead in apple juice. This report unveils the challenges and opportunities in the organic fertilizer market, highlighting the shift towards safer and more sustainable food production.

Did you know Australia, not the U.S., is the largest organic food producer? The report reveals how the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to invest more than $9.4 million to boost organic food production between 2023 and 2025. Discover the reasons behind the organic food price difference and the pivotal role of organic farming in global agriculture.

Key Insights:

Australia boasts nearly 50% of the world's total organic agricultural land, covering an impressive 35.69 million hectares.

Traditional chemical fertilizer companies are diversifying into the organic segment, intensifying competition.

Innovative approaches such as biofertilizers and mycorrhizal fungi products are gaining significant attention.

The report spotlights startups pioneering in the organic fertilizer market: AgriGreen Organics, focusing on producing advanced organic fertilizers using innovative microbial and biotechnology solutions, and Trace Genomics, offering precision soil testing and analysis using advanced DNA sequencing technology.

Why Now?

The USDA is investing more than $9.4 million in 45 cooperative agreements between 2023 and 2025 to bolster organic food production. Ongoing conversion of arable land into organic agricultural land is happening globally. A high demand for organic food exceeds supply, which will results in higher prices and a bull market for organic fertilizers and food.

Our insights are backed by discussions with industry experts, including a Sales Manager at KGM Fertilizers & Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., a Manager at Bhoojeevan Organics Pvt. Ltd., and an Executive at Coromandel International Limited.

The organic fertilizer market is projected to grow from $9,112 million in 2022 to $13,467 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This report is a must-read for various stakeholders, including farmers, agricultural product managers, fertilizer companies, sustainability managers, and more.

