Unlock the Secrets of Timeless Beauty and Harness the Power of Icelandic Kelp with TARAMAR's Purification Treatment

News provided by

TARAMAR

28 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TARAMAR, a pioneering force in skincare innovation, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: the Purification Treatment. This revolutionary skincare solution taps into the extraordinary rejuvenating properties of Icelandic kelp, a culmination of years of dedicated research and development by our expert team.

Purifying Treatment is created with an innovative technology, a food science based NoTox® Technology, that avoids all potentially harmful chemicals.
At its core, the Purification Treatment relies on NoTox®, an innovative technology devised by TARAMAR that extracts the potent skin rejuvenating properties of this oceanic wonder. The result is the Arctic Complex®, a proprietary blend that not only preserves but also amplifies the incredible properties of organic kelp, delivering a transformative experience that leaves your complexion radiant and revitalized.

Beyond a mere cleansing agent, Purification Treatment has undergone rigorous independent testing on women, producing remarkable results such as greater radiance, mild detoxification, and firmer, hydrated skin with a beautiful colour. This product exemplifies our unwavering commitment of how we can bring out glow and pureness with skin-actives from marine plants of the Atlantic Ocean.

Dr. Marteinsdóttir (Rúna), a Professor at the University of Iceland and the visionary founder of TARAMAR, shares her inspiration: "While watching 'Memoirs of a Geisha,' I marveled at the leading actress' smooth, flawless skin and wondered how I could recreate that effect, using only safe and natural bioactive compounds - no makeup and no toxic chemicals such as fillers and colours." Extensive research into seaweed led Rúna to pinpoint at least 2 specific kelp species with remarkable skin-smoothing and collagen-boosting capabilities, leading to a firm, li[ed look and an even texture and tone. By combining these extracts with luxurious organic oils and a powerful skin-conditioning ester, TARAMAR's Purifying Treatment was born.

The Purifying Treatment efficacy was tested by an independent French laboratory, Dermscan. During this scientific testing, 35 women aged 45-65 applied The Serum to their facial skin 2x/day for 84 days.

The results are unequivocal:

  • 7% increase in skin firmness
  • 6-11% increase in hydration rate
  • Significant detox effects (decrease of olive colour)
  • Significant increase in homogeneity (even complexion, after 56d)
  • Significant improvement in radiance and illumination (after 28d)
  • Significant improvement in fineness of skin texture (after 84d)
  • Significant improvement in Beige and Pink colours (after 28d)
  • Significant decrease in redness (after 28d)

Contact:
Gudrun Marteinsdottir
[email protected]
+354-663-0012

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220105/TARAMAR_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220109/TARAMAR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TARAMAR

