Unlock the Summer Wonders of Shaanxi

News provided by

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

13 Jun, 2023, 06:13 ET

XI'AN, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism:

Hold onto your passports, because a team of diplomats are setting their sights on Shaanxi for an epic adventure. This dream team of over 20 diplomats, representing countries like Zimbabwe, Albania, Morocco, Ethiopia, Peru, Iran, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kenya, and the Bahamas, is about to embark on a mesmerizing six-day tour of Shaanxi province.

And guess what? We've got the scoop on the summer wonders that await them.

Prepare to have your mind blown by Guiguling National Forest Park in Ankang, Shaanxi. With its ethereal, cloud-kissed cliffs and pristine forests that radiates air of mystery, the park resembles a mesmerizing tidal wave of clouds, a natural spectacle that will leave you breathless.

Next up is Mei County, Baoji, Shaanxi – a hidden gem that'll take your breath away. Imagine strolling through a summer wonderland, where the gentle evening breeze dances with the lotus leaves. Get ready for a jaw-dropping spectacle of vibrant pink lotus flowers and delicate green foliage that'll make you feel like you're living in a dream.

But let's not forget the real star of the show – the food. Shaanxi's culinary scene is buzzing, and you're in for a treat. We're talking about Liangpi, also known as Cold Skin Noodles. Straight from Hanzhong, Shaanxi's gastronomic treasure trove, these soft and chewy noodles accompanied by a tangy and spicy sauce are the ultimate summer refreshment. It's the perfect dish to beat the summer heat and satisfy your cravings.

Last but certainly not least, prepare for the soul-stirring rhymes of Yulin Ditty. This unique and melodious musical art form from Yulin, Shaanxi will sweep you off your feet. Let the subtle and intricate melodies flow in the air, lingering with the enchanting symphony of musical instruments. It's an experience that will leave an everlasting imprint on your soul.

Shaanxi province is a treasure trove of summer wonders just waiting to be explored. Get ready to unlock the magic and embark on an extraordinary journey through its mystical landscapes this summer. It's time to make memories that will last a lifetime.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

Also from this source

The Beauty of Spring in Shaanxi: A Tourist's Paradise

The Distinctive Culture of Shaanxi is Magnificently Displayed in Macao's New Year Celebration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.