Unlock Yosemite National Park: Reservations are Available, and Booking is Easy

OAKHURST, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan ahead now for your 2024 adventures and secure your Peak Hours Plus Reservation for Yosemite National Park. It's a breeze to make your reservation on Recreation.gov, and it costs $2 to reserve. Discover how simple it is to make your reservation with this YouTube Short! Nearly all dates are available, and more reservations will become available seven days before the entry date.

Reservations are required to enter Yosemite National Park on certain days in 2024:

Yosemite National Park Peak Hours Plus Reservations describing the time period reservations are required for 2024.

April 13 - June 30, Saturdays & Sundays and holidays (May 27 & June 19) during peak hours (5:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

July 1 - August 16, seven days a week during peak hours (5:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

August 17 - October 27, Saturdays & Sundays and holidays (September 2 and October 14) during peak hours (5:00 AM - 4:00 PM)

If your desired entry date is sold out, there are other ways to enter Yosemite National Park during the reservation period, including:

YARTS–take YARTS Public Transit from any gateway town and leave the driving to the professionals.

Guided Tours—Local tour operators can take you to Yosemite with a professional driver and knowledgeable guide, ensuring a stress-free day in the park.

Experience the magic of Yosemite National Park in the serene summer evenings after 4:00 PM. Take a hike in the peaceful Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, witness breathtaking sunsets, and marvel at the starlit night sky from viewpoints around the park and its southern gateway.

As of mid-April, Yosemite National Park received 100% of the average snowpack, meaning waterfalls will reach their peak flow around mid-May, and wildflower blooms are on the horizon. Check out the new Yosemite Welcome Center in Yosemite Village, experience the majesty of Bridalveil Fall on the recently remodeled walkways, and enjoy a smooth drive along Glacier Point Road to one of the best vistas in the park.

Explore YosemiteThisYear.com for Yosemite vacation planning resources. Discover spectacular hotels and resorts, charming vacation rentals, cozy B&Bs, must-see attractions, delicious dining options, exciting souvenir shopping, and vibrant local events in Yosemite's Southern Gateway. Secure your reservation and start planning your 2024 Yosemite adventure today.

