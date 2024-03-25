UNLOCK YOUR HAIR'S FULL POTENTIAL WITH NEW DOVE SCALP + HAIR THERAPY COLLECTION

The new premium range from Dove Hair is designed to visibly boost hair density and treat the source of beautifully growing hair – the scalp.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announced the nationwide debut of its Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Collection, a new premium range of products uniquely formulated to treat the source of beautifully growing hair – the scalp. Developed with dermatologists and backed by 65 years of Dove science and expert care, new Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy offers affordable, accessible and clinically proven results.

Dove Launches NEW Scalp + Hair Therapy Collection

A preventative range designed to nourish, strengthen and transform hair from root to tip, the line's six products are formulated to provide visibly thicker, stronger and fuller hair, revolutionizing the Dove approach to hair care by boosting scalp and hair health with high-performance ingredients.

"For the Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy collection, our R&D team dedicated time to scientific development, while drawing upon decades of Dove research, to create a unique approach to scalp care that delivers clinically proven results," says Beth Labrecque, Principal Scientist for Dove. "Most people used to overlook the scalp, not knowing that 99% of hair's natural nourishment and strength comes from the scalp1. Knowing that the hair bulb (papilla) is the living root of the hair follicle, we created formulas proven to enhance scalp health, thus promoting a nourished environment for hair follicles to thrive. For example, the Fullness Restore Density Boost Scalp Serum uses a blend of niacinamide (vitamin B3) to strengthen and moisturize the scalp barrier, peptides and zinc to nourish the follicle and fortify the roots, and glycerin to hydrate and help encourage a healthy scalp environment."

The Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy collection comes to market amid an ever-growing conversation regarding the connection between scalp health and hair health.

"We understand that women are increasingly prioritizing scalp care, recognizing it as a vital step in their hair health routine," says Brian Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever North America Beauty and Wellbeing. "Dove is committed to providing affordable, effective products that are backed by science and proven to work, and we're proud to offer this collection as a clinically proven addition to your routine, no matter where you are in your scalp health journey."

The full Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density Boost range is designed to care for your hair from the scalp right through to the tips. Unlock your hair's full potential with the complete scalp care regimen, including:

For those beginning their scalp health journey, or simply looking to understand what products are best for their personal scalp care needs, Dove has developed the Dove AI Scalp + Hair Therapist tool. Accessible via Dove.com, the Dove AI Scalp + Hair Therapist will recommend the best Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy products for you after learning about your hair type and goals via an interactive, 12 question assessment. Consult the Dove AI Scalp + Hair Therapist for your personalized regimen HERE.

The Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy collection is now available at major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, in-store and online, for a suggested retail price of $9.99 per product.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Contact: [email protected]

1 C. R. Robbins - Chemical & Physical Behavior of Human Hair

2 An independent clinical trial with 74 women over a period of 90 days showed that 89% of women felt their hair was thicker and stronger.

3 Salon study with 40 women with thin, fine hair, 2023.

4 Salon study with 40 women with thin, fine hair, 2023.

5 Salon study with 40 women with dry, fine hair, 2023.

6 Salon study with 40 women with dry, fine hair, 2023.

SOURCE Dove Hair Care