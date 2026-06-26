Unlock Your Inner Explorer at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration, Now Open

Following nearly four years of transformation, the state-of-the-art museum in Washington, D.C., opens alongside the premiere of "Wonders of Our World: Ocean," a spectacular nighttime immersive experience

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Geographic Society proudly announces that the brand-new National Geographic Museum of Exploration is officially open to the public. Located at the Society's transformed global headquarters at 1600 M St. NW in downtown Washington, D.C., the sustainably-built public attraction represents the next chapter in the organization's history and activates the inner explorer in every visitor.

Credit: Joy Asico-Smith

This new landmark in the heart of the nation's capital redefines the traditional museum experience by turning passive viewing into an active journey. For generations, National Geographic has transported audiences around the world through unmatched visual storytelling that has evolved to create lasting connections. The Museum of Exploration takes this one step further beyond the pages and screens, materializing those environments into physical spaces where visitors can walk through history and engage with active scientific breakthroughs. In a city focused on preserving the past, the museum stands apart, delivering an immediate, immersive and impactful experience where visitors can interact with ongoing exploration.

"The Museum of Exploration tells the story of the National Geographic Society: our history, our mission and what we aspire to be," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "From the moment you step through our doors, you are surrounded by the bold ideas, groundbreaking discoveries and moving stories of our Explorers, leaving visitors inspired to ask bigger questions, pursue new possibilities and see themselves as explorers. The future of exploration belongs to all of us."

Coinciding with opening day, the Society will debut "Wonders of Our World: Ocean," an immersive, ticketed, 17-minute outdoor nighttime experience staged in the newly transformed museum courtyard. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned multimedia studio Moment Factory and inspired by the fieldwork of National Geographic Explorers, this multisensory journey is engineered for audiences of all ages. The production utilizes a massive multimedia canvas to seamlessly integrate high-resolution LED screens, compelling building lighting, reactive floor projections, spatialized sound, and the world's largest installation of smart glass used to create dynamic projections across the Pavilion's facade. Grounded by an original musical composition and a unique, immersive sound experience, the performance delivers a deep, rich texture that transports audiences on an unforgettable voyage into the mysterious power of Earth's oceans.

This multisensory journey begins with a pre-show experience in the courtyard, where ambient lighting, spatial audio and an interactive floor projection welcome visitors before a dynamic building-awakening activation signals the start of the performance. The heart of the experience then utilizes a spectacular 3D illusion on the facade to frame the ocean as the central character, tracing a dramatic narrative arc that explores the ocean's power, harmony and magic. Finally, the post-show experience invites guests back to the reactive floor to actively engage with interactive, bioluminescent waves under the moonlight.

The evening experience serves as an extension of the immersive galleries and exhibitions inside the museum that are open to visitors during the day. Designed with accessibility and sustainability at its core, the museum features over 100,000 square feet of public space, offering a wide array of world-class permanent and temporary exhibitions:

In addition to the grand opening, the museum will host a robust schedule of programming through the weekend of June 26-28. This three-day celebration offers visitors a chance to ignite their inner spark of curiosity and engage directly with Explorers and global changemakers through hands-on activities, live cultural performances and dynamic conversations.

The celebration begins on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, with interactive courtyard activities, including ecosystem screen printing with Explorer Nirupa Rao, smartphone photography workshops and mapmaking scavenger hunts. Attendees can engage directly with world-renowned Explorers through meet-and-greets and onstage conversations featuring marine biologist Sylvia Earle, technologist Albert Lin, and journalist Tara Roberts, to name a few. The outdoor courtyard will also host live cultural performances by groups such as the Beat Ya Feet Academy and the Hung Vuong Lion Dance Team, culminating in a global evening street fair.

On Sunday, June 28, programming includes fun activities for the whole family, with interactive sessions for young learners, such as building custom tracking equipment with the Explorer Technology Lab, studying aquatic biology with the Mahogany Mermaids, and designing environmental narratives through a comic book activity. Attendees can also experience "Best of the Eatery," a special public program featuring travel host for National Geographic's "Best of the World," Antoni Porowski, who will interview the team behind the museum's Explorers Eatery menu. Porowoski will taste one dish from each of its five international food stalls to uncover the rich, human stories and global heritage baked into every single recipe.

The weekend concludes with field presentations from Explorers, including biodiversity experts Ruthmery Pillco Huarcaya and Steve Boyes, paired with traditional Peruvian music and dance by Papalca DC and acoustic soundscapes by Dr. Ben Mirin/DJ Ecotone.

The Society extends deep gratitude to our Grand Opening Partners — Cengage, Chubb, EPAM, Jack and Laura Dangermond | Esri, Principal Foundation, Rolex, and The Climate Pledge — for bringing the Museum of Exploration to life. We deeply value our donors' generous support and look forward to continued collaboration.

Visitor Information & Ticketing

The National Geographic Museum of Exploration will operate daily.

General Admission: Tickets start at $29.99 for adults and grant daytime access to all interior galleries and exhibitions.

Tickets start at $29.99 for adults and grant daytime access to all interior galleries and exhibitions. Nighttime Experience: Admission to "Wonders of Our World: Ocean" begins on opening night and requires museum visitors to purchase a $10 add-on ticket due to limited nightly capacity.

Admission to "Wonders of Our World: Ocean" begins on opening night and due to limited nightly capacity. Planning Your Visit: Exhibit signage throughout the museum is available in both English and Spanish, with Braille messaging and sensory tools accessible at key wayfinding points. To secure preferred entry times for both daytime admission and the nighttime show for the July 4 weekend and beyond, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.

Tickets to the Museum of Exploration are available here.

View our full museum press kit here.

SOURCE National Geographic Society