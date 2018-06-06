Unlocking a home's potential: Zabitat survey reveals the entryway is key to curb appeal

"There's no other product and service offering out there like Zabitat right now," said Quincy Ray, Installation Technician at Zabitat. "We're providing an easy, reliable, and complete solution to maximize a home's curb appeal with premium quality products and professional installation services."

Curb appeal can boost a home's value up to 5 percent, and a home's front door is the focal point. Zabitat works with ODL and Western Reflections to offer glass explicitly designed to fit within the front door, either to add glass or replace existing glass.

"A home's front door and entryway make the biggest impact on curb appeal," said Quincy Ray of Zabitat. "Coupling a Zabitat Door Glass Insert with a fresh paint color, some pruning to the landscaping, and the entire exterior of a home can be updated in one day."

Zabitat's Door Glass Inserts come in different styles and sizes to fit various home aesthetics and entryways, including: Modern, Farmhouse, Contemporary, Georgian Colonial, Craftsman, Old World, and Classic. Other Zabitat products range from storm doors, locks, retractable screens, and blinds, as well as expert installation services in various markets.

Trained designers can help homeowners find the perfect glass to match their home's aesthetic as part of Zabitat's design services offering. To search for a full range of Zabitat product offerings, visit www.zabitat.com.

*Zabitat conducted an online survey in May 2018 among 1,201 U.S. adults. Some data was weighted to match U.S. Census Bureau data by gender, age, race, income and region.

About Zabitat

Zabitat is a premier online retailer of home improvement products and services in the U.S., including expert installation services, door glass inserts, storm doors, locks, retractable screens, and blinds. As the only online retailer specializing in home upgrades that bring affordable and trustworthy installation to your door, Zabitat's goal is making residential home upgrades seamless and easy. Zabitat also backs its customers with some of the strongest warranties in the business, friendly knowledgeable support, and hassle-free returns.

