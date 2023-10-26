Unlocking AI's Full Potential Requires Maturity Assessment, Info-Tech Research Group Highlights in New Industry Resource

The firm's latest research explains that with the rapid adoption of AI across business functions, IT and business leaders must gauge their readiness. Those who fail to assess their AI maturity could be outpaced in this transforming landscape.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In response to the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly after the monumental rise of platforms like ChatGPT, organizations across various sectors find themselves at a crossroads. As the race to integrate AI intensifies, organizations are keen to advance but are frequently confronted with uncertainty about their current AI proficiency and roadmaps. To address this challenge for technology and business leaders, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest AI research, Assess Your AI Maturity. This essential research is intended to help IT leaders evaluate an organization's AI readiness across pivotal dimensions, such as AI governance, data management, people, process, and technology.

"The introduction and popular use of ChatGPT and other similar products changed the priorities of many IT organizations. Since then, IT leaders have been playing catch-up in terms of assessing AI capabilities and creating strategies and policies," says Bill Wong, AI research fellow at Info-Tech Research Group. "With an appropriate view of where the organization currently is versus where it needs to be, IT leaders can create strategies, policies, and roadmaps that will help better balance the need to innovate with the need to mitigate the risks and protect and maximize shareholder value."

Info-Tech's research underscores the importance of a tailored AI strategy, advocating for an assessment-based approach to understanding an organization's needs and capabilities rather than aiming for the highest maturity levels. As AI technologies increasingly weave into the fabric of business operations, understanding the balance between innovation and risk becomes paramount.

The five AI maturity dimensions can help organizations gauge their readiness, from being in a technology-centric exploratory phase to reaching a transformative AI-native culture. The new industry resource illustrates a principles-based approach to AI, highlighting organizational maturity across the various AI dimensions outlined below:

AI Governance: This dimension underscores the importance of a broader organizational strategy toward AI. A robust AI governance framework ensures that deployments consistently align with the business' long-term goals and uphold the highest ethical standards.

Data Management: At the core of any successful AI implementation is the data that powers it. Effective data management revolves around a robust data culture where information is shared across departments and is leveraged for insightful business decisions. This ensures that AI systems are powered by high-quality data, leading to accurate and actionable outputs.

People: The right human capital is paramount in navigating the AI landscape. It's essential to have a team skilled in AI applications, data management, and the necessary tech infrastructure. This dimension underscores the capabilities of an organization's workforce to develop, deploy, and maintain AI systems, emphasizing the indispensable human element in AI advancements.

Process: This dimension emphasizes the need for streamlined workflows, effective tools, and proven methodologies to make AI initiatives efficient and to embed them seamlessly within organizational operations.

Technology: The foundation of AI lies in robust technological infrastructure. Ensuring the organization has the necessary data and tech backbone is crucial, including having hardware, software, and scalable, secure, and cutting-edge systems.

The firm's research explains that the goal in assessing AI maturity isn't to set targets to reach the top level of maturity, as that can often outweigh the organizational benefits. Instead, IT leaders and their organizations should identify the AI goals they can support and benefit from without imposing unrealistic expectations or taking on unnecessary risks. Info-Tech advises that by anchoring AI objectives in a balanced perspective, organizations are better positioned to drive meaningful and enduring innovation.

