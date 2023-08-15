Unlocking Alzheimer's Secrets: Dr. John E. Lewis Redefines Health with Innovative Nutrition Approach Showcased in New Article - 'Could a Complex Carbohydrate Be the Key to Solving Alzheimer's?'

Dr. John E. Lewis

15 Aug, 2023, 08:38 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John E. Lewis, researcher and visionary in the field of health and wellness, announced that his groundbreaking work with nutrition and Alzheimer's disease was recently featured in a piece for the Epoch Times. The article explores results from a detailed study that could hold answers to a new nutritional approach in understanding and addressing Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Lewis and his research team conducted a clinical trial to explore the impact of various polysaccharides, sourced from aloe vera and rice bran, on both the immune system and cognition. Originally published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, the study involved 34 individuals, averaging just under 80 years of age. These subjects had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's for an average of three years, and their condition ranged from moderate to severe. Most participants had additional underlying health conditions.

The study began by analyzing participants' immune function and markers of inflammation through blood samples. Inflammation, a fundamental immune response, was of particular interest due to its role in numerous chronic diseases and the researchers intended to link changes in immune function to shifts in cognitive abilities. Higher inflammation levels often accompany cognitive dysfunction and other health issues.

"This study reflects our commitment to uncovering new approaches for tackling complex diseases that continue to baffle the medical community," said Dr. Lewis. "By exploring the intricate impacts of inflammation over time, and the potential of a complex carbohydrate solution, we are taking a significant step forward toward helping people. Our aim has always been to enhance the quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer's and other related conditions."

Dr. Lewis's extensive research career spans over 30 different studies on human health. His role as a principal investigator has yielded groundbreaking insights in dietary supplementation and nutrition, while generating over $23 million in grants, gifts, and contracts for research studies, clinical trials, and educational initiatives. And with over 180 peer-reviewed publications in some of the world's most respected scientific journals, he is regarded as an expert authority in the health and wellness field.

As a Diplomate, Faculty Member, and Advisor of the Medical Wellness Association, he has embraced a multifaceted approach to wellness that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of medicine. And his influence as an honored international lecturer and guest speaker at prominent conferences has ignited conversations on a range of vital health topics.

Driven by a genuine desire to redesign wellness paradigms, Dr. Lewis envisions a world where the power of healthy food and dietary supplements can optimize individual well-being, particularly for those grappling with chronic conditions like the neurodegeneration of Alzheimer's disease, immune dysfunction, and a host of other metabolic disorders.

For more information about Dr. Lewis and his research into Alzheimer's disease, please visit the full article at The Epoch Times online. Or follow Dr Lewis Nutrition™ on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Dr Lewis Nutrition™

Dr Lewis Nutrition™ is a pioneering health and wellness brand with an overarching mission to empower individuals to achieve optimal health. Using science-backed and plant-based food approaches, including dietary supplements and exercise, Dr Lewis Nutrition™ offers proactive solutions to foster self-care and enhance well-being. Learn more at: www.DrLewisNutrition.com.

