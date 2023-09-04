Unlocking Antioxidant Potential: Global Glutathione Market Expands at 8.8% CAGR Between 2022 to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glutathione Market, By product type, By Application, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glutathione Market is set for substantial growth, with estimates pointing towards an increase from $252.1 million in 2022 to approximately $495 million by 2030, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Glutathione, a natural antioxidant found in plants, animals, fungi, and bacteria, plays a crucial role in protecting cellular components from damage caused by reactive oxygen compounds like free radicals, peroxides, lipid peroxides, and heavy metals. The commercial production of glutathione involves enzymatic reactions utilizing adenosine triphosphate and three precursor acids—L-glutamic acid, L-cysteine, and glycine. An alternative production method is direct fermentation using sugar as a starting material.

Market Dynamics:

Glutathione finds significant use in skin care products due to its skin-restoring and brightening properties, protecting the skin from visible effects of environmental changes. Rising demand for beauty and personal care products is expected to drive the global glutathione market. Manufacturers are strategically launching new products to expand their portfolios and capture market share.

The primary driver of the global glutathione market is the increasing demand from the food and beverage industries in developed and developing economies. Glutathione's benefits such as antioxidant support, detoxification, immune support, and skin brightening are driving demand. Growing end-use industries, particularly in developing economies, and expanding application areas like beauty and personal care products further propel the market.

Increased demand for sports nutrition and supplements, growing interest in nutraceuticals due to rising health consciousness, major companies' R&D investments, industrialization acceleration, technological advancements, and modernization of production methods contribute to the global glutathione market growth.

Key Highlights of the Study:

  • Identification of potential revenue opportunities and investment propositions across segments
  • Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies
  • Profiles of key players, highlighting company achievements, financial performance, product portfolios, geographical reach, distribution strategies, key developments, and future plans

This comprehensive report empowers marketers and decision-makers with insights for product launches, technological advancements, market expansion, and effective marketing strategies.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Glutathione Market, By Product Type:

  • Reduced Glutathione
  • Oxidized Glutathione

Global Glutathione Market, By Application:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Others

Global Glutathione Market, By Region:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Company Profiles:

Key players in the global Glutathione Market include Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co, Ltd, Kaiping Genuine Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nissor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

110

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$252.1 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$495 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

