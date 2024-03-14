Unlocking Beauty: Revolutionary Study by Renowned New York City Facial Surgeon Reveals Game-Changing Advances in Rhinoplasty

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaborative effort, Double Board Certified New York Facial Plastic Surgeon, Sam Rizk, MD, FACS , teams up with esteemed colleague Double Board Certified Chicago Facial Plastic Surgeon Anil Shah, MD, FACS, to present the findings of a study that explores new aspects of rhinoplasty.

The study delves into the intricacies of a rhinoplasty technique that transforms the nose by adjusting the procerus muscle. The objective is to understand the anatomy of the procerus muscle using existing anatomic terms and updating its role. This research closely examines how manipulating the procerus influences the nose shape, crucial for determining both nose length and angles. The study concluded that removing part or all of the procerus helps in refining the frontal angle of the nose.

Dr. Rizk has adjusted or removed the procerus muscle with great success in about 950 of the 6,000 rhinoplasties he's performed. As a result of these findings and collaborative research, he and Dr. Shah concluded that procerus resection is an especially effective way to alter the nasal frontal angle.

Refining the nasofrontal angle in noses is crucial for a natural outcome; if this angle is too obtuse the nose looks unnatural in its attachment to the forehead. Addressing the procerus muscle in this region is new and represents a paradigm shift as rhinoplasty thus far was more focused on bone and not muscle in this area.

Dr. Rizk shares that of the 950 cases where the procerus was altered, 70 percent were revisions. This statistic underscores Dr. Rizk's unparalleled expertise in rectifying previous rhinoplasty challenges. Notably, in revision cases where the procerus is enlarged or pushed forward, it has the potential to create an unnatural fusion between the nose and forehead, lacking the crucial defining angle.

"This study is a game-changer," says Dr. Rizk. "We're not just enhancing beauty; we're rewriting the rules of achieving facial harmony. Our findings will empower individuals to make informed choices about their appearance, instilling confidence in every reflection."

About Sam Rizk, MD, FACS

Renowned for his expertise in facial plastic surgery and rapid recovery techniques, Dr. Sam Rizk is a Double Board Certified New York Facial Plastic Surgeon. With a stellar track record of over 6,000 rhinoplasty cases and 2,000 facelifts, Dr. Rizk continues to redefine beauty standards through his innovative approaches and commitment to patient satisfaction.

About Anil Shah, MD, FACS

Dr. Anil Shah, a respected name in the field of facial plastic surgery, has collaborated with Dr. Rizk on numerous occasions to push the boundaries of aesthetic medicine. His dedication to advancing clinical trials has positioned him as a leading authority in the ever-evolving world of facial enhancements.

SOURCE Sam Rizk, MD, FACS