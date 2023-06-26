Unlocking Financial Excellence: FinThrive to Showcase Industry's First RCM Technology Adoption Model Designed for Healthcare Providers

Company to weigh in on the future of healthcare finance during two speaking sessions covering the labor crisis, AI, and post-COVID socioeconomic impact.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc.™, a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, will be unveiling important findings at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Annual Conference in Nashville, Tenn., June 25 – 28 at the Gaylord Opryland. Visit FinThrive at booth 619 or at the FinThrive lounge in the Delta Lobby, open every day of the conference at 7 a.m. CDT.

FinThrive will be previewing their innovative, data-driven, revenue management technology adoption model at HFMA. This industry tested assessment tool was created to service a healthcare industry facing extraordinary financial pressures. The Adoption model is a vendor agnostic maturity model focused on creating a frictionless revenue management system.

Health system financial leaders are in the difficult position of planning significant RCM technology transformation initiatives with no industry-specific transformation frameworks to inform and challenge these plans. FinThrive's 4-Stage adoption model aims to solve this issue by aggregating the technology adoption profiles and financial performance outcomes of more than 100 revenue cycle leaders to create a data-driven maturity model to inform RCM digital transformation planning.

"Our new technology adoption model empowers healthcare organizations to drive sustainable financial growth," said John Yount, chief innovation officer at FinThrive. "We work with providers to help them assess the maturity of their technology deployment in order to drive improvement in their key performance indicators."

FinThrive consults with financial leaders to provide an adoption model designed to improve financial outcomes, via personalized KPIs as measured against industry performance, and support the technology transformation of organizations at all maturity levels.

In addition, FinThrive will conduct two HFMA speaking sessions presented by subject matter experts:

Socioeconomic Impacts from the Pandemic presented by Brian Urban, Head of Payer Segment Marketing at FinThrive
When: Monday, June 26, 11 – 11:50 a.m. CDT.
Where: Presidential B

Bots or Bust? Leveraging Automation During the Labor Crisis presented by Jamie Davis, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at SSM Health and Jonathan Wiik, Vice President of Healthcare Insights at FinThrive.
When: Tuesday, June 27, 9:50 – 10:40 a.m. CDT.
Where: Governors AE

Visit FinThrive's HFMA booth 619 or the lounge to learn more.

About FinThrive
FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit www.FinThrive.com.

