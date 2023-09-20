Unlocking Growth: Sustainable Technologies and Cloud Computing Boost the U.S. Data Center Power Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. data center power market is expected to witness substantial growth, reaching $10.27 billion by 2028 from $7.28 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.89% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Several key trends and market dynamics are driving this growth, making it an exciting space for investors and industry players.

Key Trends

Modular Power Infrastructure: The adoption of modular power infrastructure is contributing to operational cost savings. These efficient systems require less maintenance and offer space-saving advantages compared to conventional power infrastructure. With the integration of intelligent real-time monitoring software, monitoring in data centers has become crucial for predictive maintenance and seamless automatic switchovers. Free Cooling Techniques: The utilization of free cooling techniques, especially in regions with favorable climates, has increased. Evaporative coolers are being employed to fulfill cooling needs, improving energy efficiency and cost savings. Innovative designs like district heating are gaining traction, repurposing excess heat generated by data centers for heating purposes, promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Rise in Rack Power Density: Increasing rack power density presents growth opportunities for the market. Sustainability Measures: Data center operators are adopting sustainability measures to reduce their carbon footprint. Sustainable & Innovative Technologies: The adoption of sustainable and innovative data center technologies is on the rise. Advanced UPS Batteries: Advanced UPS batteries are gaining popularity to enhance efficiency. Fuel Cell Generators: Fuel cell generators are emerging as an alternative power source. Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation: Software-defined solutions are automating data center infrastructure. Deployment of Microgrids: Microgrids are being deployed within data centers for improved energy management.

Growth Enablers

Adoption of Cloud-Based Services: The adoption of cloud-based services is a significant growth enabler. Investments by Hyperscale Operators: Continued investments by hyperscale operators drive market growth. Tax & Sales Incentives: Tax and sales incentives promote data center facility development. Development by Colocation Operators: Colocation operators are developing data center facilities. Shift to Cloud & Colocation: A shift from on-premises to cloud and colocation services drives market growth.

Restraints

Supply Chain Disruptions: Supply chain disruptions pose challenges to the market. Carbon Emissions: High carbon emissions from data centers are a concern. Increased OPEX: Rising maintenance costs and inefficiencies lead to increased operational expenditures.

Segmental Analysis

The U.S. data center power market is segmented as follows:

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS System Capacity

< =500 kVA

500-1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

Generator Capacity

0-5 MW

5-3 MW

>=3 MW

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeastern U.S.

Midwestern U.S.

Southwestern U.S.

Western U.S.

Northeastern U.S.

Key Vendor Profiles

Some of the key vendors operating in the U.S. data center power market include:

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions, Advanced Energy (ARTESYN), AMETEK Powervar, Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks), Bloom Energy, Borri, Bxterra Power Technology, Canovate, Chatsworth Products, Cisco Systems, Controlled Power Company, Cyber Power Systems, Dataprobe, Delta Electronics, Detroit Diesel Corporation, EAE Elektrik, Elcom International, Enconnex, Exide Technologies, Fuji Electric, Generac Power Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, HITEC Power Protection, INNIO, KOHLER, Marathon Power, Mitsubishi Electric, Natron Energy, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Plug Power, Riello Elettronica Group, Rittal, Saft, Siemens, Socomec, SolarEdge Technologies, Tripp Lite, Toshiba, Virtual Power Systems, VYCON, WTI - Western Telematic, Yanmar (HIMOINSA), ZAF Energy Systems, ZincFive.

Key Questions Answered

What is the expected market size of the U.S. data center power market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the market? Who are the key players in the U.S. data center power industry? Which region holds the most significant market share? What is the projected power capacity for the U.S. data center power market by 2028?

