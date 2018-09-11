Unlocking IMS & RCS services in both LTE & 5G networks

With the advent of 5G, m-IoT and RCS enabled through the rapid deployment of multiple IMS clouds supporting interconnect, operators can empower service providers to rapidly launch virtualized IMS/RCS services focused on innovation. Envision an MNO enabling 3rd parties with ViLTE based Augmented & Virtual Reality Calling for concert venues, sports stadiums and travel destinations, or empowering retail service providers with RCS Chatbots with mCommerce or even vCommerce capabilities. The possibilities are endless. Mobile IoT (LTE-M) & Smart Home RCS hubs (ZigBee, Z-Wave, BT &Wi-Fi) integrated through home service providers, Artificial Intelligence for multi-line VoLTE with Virtual Assistants for enterprise, IMS Connected Car for car manufacturers - all converging within an operator network through a unified user experience. You don't need to imagine it, come and experience it at #MWCA18.

Summit will be demonstrating how through IMS, VR/AR, MaaP, Ai & RCS – it's all connected. One example for IMS converged services is an RCS ChatBot designed for eCommerce retailers offering access to live fashion consultants through GSMA Enriched Calling, Mobile Connect, MaaP and video calling based on ViLTE/IR.94, demonstrating the limitless level of innovation IMS platforms can unlock. Experience the Mobile Connect and RCS Chatbot demonstration by Summit at #GSMA Innovation City.

For 5G networks, Summit VR Calling supports Edge Computing with 8K 360 video streams and IR.39 HD Video Conferencing (HDVC), all backed by IMS. With additional support for Summit VR Spotlight, an end-to-end VR content event management solution for live Events & Concerts, AR Conference Calls & Telepresence, VR Spotlight enhances the VR Calling experience for both the content creators and viewers. On location VR Jockeys (VRJ) manage live events with features such as Video Calls projected onto Video Walls situated at the venue, creating Virtual Spectators, connecting viewers to Front Row VR performers and more.

With a plethora of exciting IMS and RCS live demonstrations from IMS Connected Car to RCS VR gaming (www.2084.tel), be sure to visit Summit at MWC Americas in Los Angeles, Booth S 1760.

It's a fascinating time to be a network operator.

