Unlocking Insights: Comprehensive Report Reveals Global Airport Operations Market Value Reaches $254.7 Billion by 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Operation - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The airport operations industry has experienced various challenges and changes in recent years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, airports saw increased passenger traffic, leading to significant revenue from passenger charges and services provided to airlines. Additionally, economic growth boosted corporate profits and manufacturing activity, resulting in more flights and cargo transportation by airlines.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the industry, causing revenue losses exceeding 40% in 2020. Despite these disruptions, global airport operation revenue has gradually increased at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.5%, reaching $254.7 billion by the end of 2023. Notably, there was a 6.4% increase in revenue in 2023, reflecting the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic, even though profitability remained affected.

The Global Airport Operation industry encompasses businesses involved in operating international, national, or civil airports and public flying fields. It also includes operators that provide support services to airports, excluding specialized food services. These services can range from aircraft refueling, aircraft parking, hangar space rental, air traffic control services, baggage handling services, cargo handling services, and more. Typically, these services are provided by fixed-base operators.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

4. PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

6. MAJOR COMPANIES

7. OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

8. KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

9. JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sb1o1f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Bottled Water Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 with Analysis of 300+ Key Players Including Nestle, PepsiCo, and The Coca Cola Company

United States Compact Construction Equipment Market Assessment 2023-2029: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Ignites Demand - Caterpillar, John Deere, and More At the Forefront of Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.