Unlocking Insights: Comprehensive Report Reveals Global Airport Operations Market Value Reaches $254.7 Billion by 2023

The airport operations industry has experienced various challenges and changes in recent years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, airports saw increased passenger traffic, leading to significant revenue from passenger charges and services provided to airlines. Additionally, economic growth boosted corporate profits and manufacturing activity, resulting in more flights and cargo transportation by airlines.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the industry, causing revenue losses exceeding 40% in 2020. Despite these disruptions, global airport operation revenue has gradually increased at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.5%, reaching $254.7 billion by the end of 2023. Notably, there was a 6.4% increase in revenue in 2023, reflecting the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic, even though profitability remained affected.

The Global Airport Operation industry encompasses businesses involved in operating international, national, or civil airports and public flying fields. It also includes operators that provide support services to airports, excluding specialized food services. These services can range from aircraft refueling, aircraft parking, hangar space rental, air traffic control services, baggage handling services, cargo handling services, and more. Typically, these services are provided by fixed-base operators.

