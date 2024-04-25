Unlocking Insights: Nourish Food Marketing and HRA Global Collaborate on Exclusive Webinar Exploring Food Trends Across North America and Europe

Webinar to Explore Five Key Food Trends from Both Sides of the Ocean: Join Us on May 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EST

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nourish Food Marketing and HRA Global are proud to announce their collaboration in hosting an insightful webinar titled "Food Trends Across the Atlantic: Identifying Emerging Food & Beverage Opportunities in Europe and North America to Grow Your Business." Scheduled for May 2nd, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the webinar aims to delve into the evolving landscape of food trends across both continents, offering invaluable insights for stakeholders in the food industry.

With expertise spanning both regions, the collaboration between Nourish Food Marketing and HRA Global will provide a unique opportunity to examine these trends from diverse perspectives. By highlighting which trends are predominant on each side of the ocean, attendees will gain invaluable insights and forecasts crucial for navigating the evolving food landscape.

"We are excited to partner with HRA Global to shed light on the latest developments in the food industry," commented Jo-Ann McArthur, President and Founder of Nourish Food Marketing. "By combining our expertise, we aim to offer a deeper understanding of emerging food trends, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions in an ever-changing market."

Registration for the webinar is now open. To reserve your spot and gain access to exclusive insights, please visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5317134560454/WN_WYX6YxjLT3-8YorPe0cGxA

Webinar Details

Trends:

Precision Nutrition

Ozempic Semaglutide Injection

Plant-based Meat & Dairy

Sustainable Food Production & Authenticity

Halal Food

Low- & No-Alcohol Beverages

Speakers:

Jo-Ann McArthur, President and Founder, Nourish Food Marketing

Hamish Renton, Managing Director, HRA Global

The webinar is open to professionals and enthusiasts across the food industry, including manufacturers, retailers, marketers, and researchers. Attendees can expect engaging presentations, interactive discussions, and valuable takeaways to inform their strategies and initiatives.

About Jo-Ann McArthur: Jo-Ann, a former executive at Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Molson Coors, now leads her co-founded agency, driving impactful strategies for food and beverage brands across North America and Europe. With hands-on involvement, she crafts marketing plans that resonate with consumers, driving sales and fostering lasting connections.

About Nourish Food Marketing: Nourish Food Marketing is a full-service marketing agency exclusively working with clients in the food, beverage, and agriculture industry, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.nourish.marketing

About Hamish Renton: Hamish spent many years at the Board level for FTSE 250 companies, including four years at Tesco as Head of Own Label, Diet and Health, where he is credited with launching the Free From, Wholefoods, Low Carb, and Healthy Living ranges. Hamish writes regularly for The Grocer, Bakery and Snacks, Dairy Industry News and Dairy Innovation Magazines, chairs both the annual Allergy Show Conference and Free From Expo conference and also serves as a judge for awards such as the Grocer Gold awards and the Food and Beverage Innovations Awards.

About HRA Global: HRA Global was founded as a new kind of consultancy that combines professional and effective market research, marketing, and commercial services with a friendly, personal approach. Today, we continue to grow, driven by that original ethos, forging deep and lasting relationships with clients, partners and team members. We lead by example; our responsibility is to be socially and environmentally committed. We encourage and support our clients in doing the same. We never forget that it's people who drive our success.

