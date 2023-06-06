Unlocking Lucrative Opportunities: Sexual Wellness Market Projected to Reach $54 Billion by 2028, Creating a $19 Billion Investment Potential for Vendors - Arizton

06 Jun, 2023, 14:55 ET
According to Arizton's latest research report, the sexual wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2022-2028.
The Emergence of a New Sexual Culture Propels Growth in the Sexual Wellness Market
The ongoing creation of a new sexual culture devoid of the stigma attached to the concept of sex is witnessing the exploration of sexual fantasies, driving the change in attitudes, and linking sexual wellness to a healthy lifestyle. These products have garnered extensive media exposure and a supportive environment encouraging new players to enter the sexual wellness market and serve customer needs and requirements. The sexual wellness market had passed the phase when sexual wellness products used to be sold in down-market shops. Recently, there has been a remarkable shift in consumer interest and attitude. Conversations on sexual fantasies and pleasure have rapidly amplified and have begun to come to the forefront. This factor has created a phenomenal shift in consumer expectations and acceptability of sexual wellness products in the mainstream market.
Sexual Wellness Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 54.20 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 35.22 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7.45 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product, Sex Toys, Condoms, Condoms by Gender, Condoms by Material, Condoms by End-users, Exotic Lingerie, Sexual Lubricants, Others, Gender, Distribution, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
Promotional Strategies Keep the Manufacturers at the Forefront
To keep manufacturers at the forefront, it's crucial to implement effective promotional strategies that showcase their products, enhance brand visibility, and attract potential customers.
- Large-scale condom and other sexual wellness product promotion have enabled the government and vendors to reach the population, especially in the South region, where there is a huge burden of HIV/STI infections and unmet contraceptive needs.
- Vendors are likely to adopt multiple marketing and promotional channels, with social media expected to make the most significant impact.
- Vendors in the sexual wellness market widely use media platforms for multiple marketing, such as community outreach, advertisements, and social media.
- Adapting promotion through mass media channels and understanding the demographic and behavioral changes enable vendors to reach widespread audiences.
- Promotional activities targeting the young population in all regions by focusing on social norms, beliefs, and condom use behavior are expected to boost the sales and distribution of sexual wellness products in the sexual wellness market.
Intense Competition and Low-Cost Manufacturing Drive Growth in Sexual Wellness Market
Manufacturers in the sexual wellness industry have strongly emphasized cost-efficient production processes. With a keen focus on procurement efficiency, they are striving to achieve their targets and meet growing demands. This drive for efficiency is expected to result in intense competition, leading to continued market growth. As economies of scale are realized, product costs and end-user prices will decline significantly in the coming years.
Manufacturers and governments are exploring substituting critical raw materials to counter potential supply disruptions. This strategic approach aims to mitigate supply risks by reducing the demand for specific materials, ensuring a steady supply chain.
China, Thailand, and Malaysia have emerged as the primary manufacturing hubs for the global sexual wellness product market, accounting for over 70% of global production. Many companies have outsourced manufacturing to China, relying on genuine facilities that adhere to good manufacturing practices, ensuring the production of high-quality products. These products are then exported from China to various countries and distributed through various channels. In countries such as the US and the UK, finished sexual wellness products are predominantly sold in sex specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, or online platforms.
As the sexual wellness market grows, manufacturers are driving innovation, cost-efficiency, and strategic sourcing strategies to meet consumer demands and foster a competitive market landscape.
Key Company Profiles
- Lifestyles
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
- Bally
- Beate Uhse
- Beijing Aimer
- Bijoux Indiscrets
- BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH)
- BioFilm
- BMS Factory
- Bodywise
- B.Cumming
- Caution wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
- Convex Latex
- Cosmo Lady
- Cupid Limited
- Dongkuk Techco
- Double One
- Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
- European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)
- Embry
- Empowered Products
- Fuji Latex
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- GLYDE
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HBM Group
- Hello Cake,
- HLL Lifecare
- ID Lubricants
- INNOLATEX LIMITED
- Innova Quality
- Innovus Pharma
- Japan Long-Tie (China)
- KAMYRA condoms
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- LTC Healthcare
- Mankind Pharma
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- MISTER SIZE
- MTLC Latex
- Nulatex
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- pjur group
- Ritex
- R&S Consumer Goods
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Sensuous Beauty
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path
- Silk Parasol
- Skins Sexual Health
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Sustain Natural
- Tenga
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- The Yes Company
- Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Triumph
- Unique Condoms International
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- XR Brands
- Kaamastra
Market Segmentation
Product
- Sex Toys
- Condoms
- Exotic Lingerie
- Sexual Lubricants
- Others
Sex Toys
- Vibrators
- Rubber Pennies
- Cock Rings
- Anal Beads
- Rubber Vaginas
- Blindfolds/Feathers
- Harness & Strap-on-Penises
- Bondage Gear
Condoms
- Gender
- Material
- End-users
Condoms by Gender
- Male
- Female
Condoms by Material
- Latex
- Non-latex
Condoms by End-users
- Branded
- Institutional
Exotic Lingerie
Sexual Lubricants
- Water-based
- Silicon-based
- Oil-based
- Hybrid
Others
Gender
- Male
- Female
Distribution
- Retail
- Online
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Sri Lanka
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Kenya
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Algeria
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
