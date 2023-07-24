Unlocking Opportunities: EU Green Deal's Impact on Smart Agriculture Market - Global Analysis 2019-2023

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EU Green Deal - Impact Analysis on Europe/Other Countries Smart Agriculture Market - A Regional and Global Analysis: Focus on Trade Impact, Sustainable Development Goals, and Country - Analysis, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU Green Deal emerges as the primary growth strategy driving the EU economy towards a sustainable model. Unveiled in December 2019, its ambitious goal is to make the EU the first continent to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, fostering a cleaner environment, affordable energy, smarter mobility, new job opportunities, and an improved standard of living.

This report meticulously analyzes the EU Green Deal's policies and their impact on the agriculture sector, with a specific focus on the smart agriculture market in countries that are major importers of agricultural goods from the EU.

Industrial Impact

The strategy also lists several specific goals that must be accomplished in each area for the EU to be able to accomplish these overarching objectives. For instance, by 2030, 25% of all farmlands must be used for organic farming, 50% of chemicals and pesticides used in agriculture, and 50% of antimicrobials sold in the EU for use in farming and farmed animals.

The plan also specifies a few steps that the European Commission (EC) will take in the upcoming years to make it possible for the players in the food system to accomplish these goals. For instance, the European Commission (EC) has developed an action plan to encourage the agricultural industry to engage in activities such as carbon sequestration (capturing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere so that it cannot contribute to global warming) and farming techniques that support biodiversity.

The commission will suggest food labeling guidelines and frameworks to enable consumers to choose wholesome, environmentally friendly foods, assisting in the transition to healthy and sustainable diets. It will suggest a modification of EU regulations on date marking ('use by' and 'best by' dates) to improve the use and comprehension of these labels and decrease food loss and waste.

Overall, the report entails the impact of the EU Green Deal and the subsequent policies, such as the Farm to Fork Strategy, on the smart agriculture sector of the countries. The countries are expected to face certain challenges, such as regulatory limitations, lack of knowledge about sustainable farming practices and methods, and others.

Additionally, the EU Green Deal is also anticipated to open new endeavors for smart agriculture companies globally through opportunities such as increased market access through international partnerships and collaborations, sustainable methods for agricultural production, increased government support to abide by the EU policies, and others.

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia Crisis

The Ukraine-Russia crisis, which gained momentum in 2022, has had a significant impact on the country's progress toward achieving the EU Green Deal. The tensions have made it challenging for Ukraine to achieve the EU Green Deal policies and standards, particularly in the areas of economic growth, infrastructure development, human development, and environmental sustainability.

The conflict has created significant obstacles to progress, and it will take time and significant effort to overcome these challenges and make progress toward abiding by the EU Green Deal. Since both Ukraine and Russia are significant players in the global agricultural industry through a richness of crops such as wheat and oilseeds. Russia is a significant producer and exporter of fertilizers and pesticides. The tension between the two countries has disrupted the supply chains, which is impacting the global agriculture sector.

The crisis and the country's negative growth toward the EU Green Deal have significantly impacted their domestic smart agriculture market as well as the market in the EU.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The countries that are analyzed have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the country's imports, export, and agricultural trade agreements with the EU.

