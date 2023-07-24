Unlocking Opportunities: EU Green Deal's Impact on Smart Agriculture Market - Global Analysis 2019-2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EU Green Deal - Impact Analysis on Europe/Other Countries Smart Agriculture Market - A Regional and Global Analysis: Focus on Trade Impact, Sustainable Development Goals, and Country - Analysis, 2019-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU Green Deal emerges as the primary growth strategy driving the EU economy towards a sustainable model. Unveiled in December 2019, its ambitious goal is to make the EU the first continent to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, fostering a cleaner environment, affordable energy, smarter mobility, new job opportunities, and an improved standard of living.

This report meticulously analyzes the EU Green Deal's policies and their impact on the agriculture sector, with a specific focus on the smart agriculture market in countries that are major importers of agricultural goods from the EU.

Industrial Impact

The strategy also lists several specific goals that must be accomplished in each area for the EU to be able to accomplish these overarching objectives. For instance, by 2030, 25% of all farmlands must be used for organic farming, 50% of chemicals and pesticides used in agriculture, and 50% of antimicrobials sold in the EU for use in farming and farmed animals.

The plan also specifies a few steps that the European Commission (EC) will take in the upcoming years to make it possible for the players in the food system to accomplish these goals. For instance, the European Commission (EC) has developed an action plan to encourage the agricultural industry to engage in activities such as carbon sequestration (capturing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere so that it cannot contribute to global warming) and farming techniques that support biodiversity.

The commission will suggest food labeling guidelines and frameworks to enable consumers to choose wholesome, environmentally friendly foods, assisting in the transition to healthy and sustainable diets. It will suggest a modification of EU regulations on date marking ('use by' and 'best by' dates) to improve the use and comprehension of these labels and decrease food loss and waste.

Overall, the report entails the impact of the EU Green Deal and the subsequent policies, such as the Farm to Fork Strategy, on the smart agriculture sector of the countries. The countries are expected to face certain challenges, such as regulatory limitations, lack of knowledge about sustainable farming practices and methods, and others.

Additionally, the EU Green Deal is also anticipated to open new endeavors for smart agriculture companies globally through opportunities such as increased market access through international partnerships and collaborations, sustainable methods for agricultural production, increased government support to abide by the EU policies, and others.

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia Crisis

The Ukraine-Russia crisis, which gained momentum in 2022, has had a significant impact on the country's progress toward achieving the EU Green Deal. The tensions have made it challenging for Ukraine to achieve the EU Green Deal policies and standards, particularly in the areas of economic growth, infrastructure development, human development, and environmental sustainability.

The conflict has created significant obstacles to progress, and it will take time and significant effort to overcome these challenges and make progress toward abiding by the EU Green Deal. Since both Ukraine and Russia are significant players in the global agricultural industry through a richness of crops such as wheat and oilseeds. Russia is a significant producer and exporter of fertilizers and pesticides. The tension between the two countries has disrupted the supply chains, which is impacting the global agriculture sector.

The crisis and the country's negative growth toward the EU Green Deal have significantly impacted their domestic smart agriculture market as well as the market in the EU.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The countries that are analyzed have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the country's imports, export, and agricultural trade agreements with the EU.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8ogu1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Commercial Fishing Market Estimated to Reach $256.81 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Awareness of Seafood's Health Benefits and Introduction of Advanced Fishing Methods

Global Light Vehicle Steering Market to Witness Significant Growth, Key Players Include ATS Automation Tooling System, ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, Delphi Technologies, and More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.