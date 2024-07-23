Unlocking Potential: AnyClip AI Powers Contextual Viewing Experiences for Graham Media Group across Major Streaming Platforms

The company reports a 6X increase in revenue and a 3X increase in time spent due to its proprietary Visual Intelligence technology

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, The Visual Intelligence Company™ is thrilled to announce its partnership with Graham Media Group , a leader in the media industry renowned for its innovative approach to television broadcasting and digital media. This collaboration is set to revolutionize video content management and viewer engagement across Graham Media Group's extensive media outlets.

AnyClip x Graham Media Group

The collaboration leverages the full suite of AnyClip's AI-powered products, significantly improving workflow efficiencies, user engagement, and revenue generation. AnyClip's proprietary AI technology, Visual Intelligence™ , is the missing layer between content creation and "dataless" large archives using content metadata to automate publishing workflows, create contextual and personalized viewing experiences, and boost revenue with targeted cookie-free advertising.

Michael Newman, Director of Transformation at Graham Media Group says, "The end-to-end solution for video hosting, publishing, and advertising - direct, contextual, programmatic, and sponsorships - has enabled our teams to publish more videos and our audience to have a better experience. This has ultimately quadrupled the number of hours of content watched by our audience."

By harnessing AnyClip's innovative technology, Graham Media Group has unlocked vast content archives across their broadcast networks, ensuring full discoverability, accessibility, and personalization. This maximization of engagement and monetization opportunities has led to a significant increase in revenue and viewer engagement. Newman added, "As a broadcast news company we have thousands of hours of video assets. This volume of content can be hard to resurface, and time-consuming to create captivating user experiences. This leads to video content and revenue on the cutting room floor. Our partnership with AnyClip drove a 6X increase in video engagement and 3X increase in video revenue, all due to their contextual playlist and ad targeting capabilities."

Stacy B. Peled, VP Publisher Development & Growth at AnyClip, describes Newman and the Graham team as, "having an innovative approach and commitment to leveraging AI for better viewer experiences, making this partnership both productive and inspiring. The dedication and expertise of my team, especially Adela Rohanna, our Director of Publisher Success, and Tal Peleg, our Senior Sales Engineer, has ensured that our Visual Intelligence technology integrates seamlessly into Graham Media Group's platforms, driving remarkable engagement and revenue growth."

Graham Media Group's strategic collaboration with AnyClip signifies a commitment to technological advancement and meeting the evolving needs of today's audience. Gil Becker, President & CEO of AnyClip elaborates on the innovative solution: "Partnering with Graham Media Group illustrates how AI can transform the media industry. With video libraries growing, it's unthinkable to continue managing and optimizing content while crucial data is missing. AnyClip's AI-powered platform provides a turnkey solution to automate, activate, and optimize content at scale, extracting data that can be used to increase engagement and revenue."

The multi-year partnership is now expanding into non-website content streaming, supporting video streaming across Graham Media Group's suite of mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms, and OTT content syndication on Roku, Apple TV, and Samsung.

To learn more about AnyClip and Graham Media Group's partnership visit, https://anyclip.com/blog/ai-powered-contextual-viewing-graham-media/

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology uses AI to revolutionize how businesses do video. It is the missing layer between content creation and online video platforms, instantly activating video's innate data. The transformative platform brings to video the power once reserved for text via automation, activation, and optimization.

AnyClip is an AI-powered data solution that extracts data at scale to automate and activate content to increase engagement & revenue.

AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, and Munich. In 2021, the company ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's "Hot Vendors in Collaboration" list. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

Any video. Every business. One SaaS platform.

About Graham Media Group

Headquartered in Detroit, Graham Media Group operates in four states, comprising seven local media powerhouses, Graham Digital, Omne, and Social News Desk, to deliver high-quality local news, programming, advertising solutions, and digital media tools across television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. Graham Media Group has consistently adapted to the digital media landscape, recognizing the shift in consumer preferences from traditional television to digital platforms. The company's innovative approach continues to set industry standards, ensuring its leadership position in broadcasting.

For more information, visit https://www.grahammedia.com .

