Unlocking Potential: Biofuels Market Trends and Challenges in the Coming Decade

26 Jul, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Biofuels 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biofuels are renewable transportation fuels derived from organic material including crops, agricultural residues, and waste. There has been a huge growth in the production and usage of biofuels as substitutes for fossil fuels. Due to the declining reserve of fossil resources as well as environmental concerns, and essential energy security, it is important to develop renewable and sustainable energy and chemicals.
The use of biofuels manufactured from plant-based biomass as feedstock would reduce fossil fuel consumption and consequently the negative impact on the environment. Renewable energy sources cover a broad raw material base, including cellulosic biomass (fibrous and inedible parts of plants), waste materials, algae, and biogas.
The Global Market for Biofuels 2023-2023 covers bio-based fuels based on utilization of:
- First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.
- Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.
- Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass
- Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.
Report contents include:
- Market trends and drivers
- Market challenges
- Biofuels pricing analysis
- Biofuel consumption to 2033
- SWOT analysis, by feedstock and biofuel type
- Recent industry developments, innovations and investments
- Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels including:
- biodiesel
- renewable diesel
- bio-jet fuels
- bio-naphtha
- biomethanol
- ethanol
- biobutanol
- biogas
- biosyngas
- biohydrogen
- biofuel from plastic waste & used tires
- biofuels from carbon capture
- chemical recycling based biofuels
- electrofuels,
- bio-oils
- algae-derived biofuels
- green ammonia
- refuse-derived biofuels
- Production and synthesis methods
- 199 company profiles. Companies profiled include BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Infinium. Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Infinium Electrofuels, Opera Bioscience, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and Viridos, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Comparison to fossil fuels
2.2 Role in the circular economy
2.3 Market drivers
2.4 Market challenges
2.5 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2033, by type and production
3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023
4 BIOFUELS
4.1 The global biofuels market
4.1.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives
4.1.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives
4.2 SWOT analysis
4.3 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type
4.4 Types
4.5 Feedstocks
5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS
5.1 Biodiesel
5.2 Renewable diesel
5.3 Bio-jet (bio-aviation) fuels
5.4 Bio-naphtha
6 ALCOHOL FUELS
6.1 Biomethanol
6.2 Ethanol
6.3 Biobutanol
7 BIOMASS-BASED GAS
7.1 Feedstocks
7.2 Biogas
7.3 Biosyngas
7.4 Biohydrogen
7.5 Biochar in biogas production
8 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS
8.1 Plastic pyrolysis
8.2 Used tires pyrolysis
8.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
8.4 Gasification
8.5 Hydrothermal cracking
8.6 SWOT analysis
9 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Feedstocks
9.3 SWOT analysis
9.4 Production
9.5 Electrolysers
9.6 Prices
9.7 Market challenges
9.8 Companies
10 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS
10.1 Technology description
10.2 Conversion pathways
10.3 SWOT analysis
10.4 Production
10.5 Market challenges
10.6 Prices
10.7 Commercial development and producers
11 GREEN AMMONIA
11.1 Production
11.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods
11.3 SWOT analysis
11.4 Blue ammonia
11.5 Markets
11.6 Prices
12 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE
12.1 Overview
12.2 CO2 capture from point sources
12.3 Production routes
12.4 SWOT analysis
12.5 Direct air capture (DAC)
12.6 Methanol
12.7 Algae-based carbon utilization
12.8 CO?-fuels from solar
12.9 Companies
12.10 Challenges
13 BIO-OILS
13.1 Description
13.2 Production
13.3 SWOT analysis
13.4 Applications
13.5 Prices
13.6 Virgin and waste lubricant oils (WLO)
14 REFUSE-DERIVED BIOFUELS
14.1 Overview
14.2 Production
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BTG Bioliquids
- Byogy Renewables
- Caphenia
- Enerkem
- Infinium. Eni S.p.A.
- Ensyn
- FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation
- Fulcrum Bioenergy
- Genecis Bioindustries
- Gevo
- Haldor Topsoe
- Infinium Electrofuels
- Opera Bioscience
- Steeper Energy
- SunFire GmbH
- Vertus Energy
- Iridos, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o94wv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article