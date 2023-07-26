Unlocking Potential: Biofuels Market Trends and Challenges in the Coming Decade

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Biofuels 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biofuels are renewable transportation fuels derived from organic material including crops, agricultural residues, and waste. There has been a huge growth in the production and usage of biofuels as substitutes for fossil fuels. Due to the declining reserve of fossil resources as well as environmental concerns, and essential energy security, it is important to develop renewable and sustainable energy and chemicals.

The use of biofuels manufactured from plant-based biomass as feedstock would reduce fossil fuel consumption and consequently the negative impact on the environment. Renewable energy sources cover a broad raw material base, including cellulosic biomass (fibrous and inedible parts of plants), waste materials, algae, and biogas.

The Global Market for Biofuels 2023-2023 covers bio-based fuels based on utilization of:

First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.

Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.

Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass

Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.

Report contents include:

Market trends and drivers

Market challenges

Biofuels pricing analysis

Biofuel consumption to 2033

SWOT analysis, by feedstock and biofuel type

Recent industry developments, innovations and investments

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels including:

biodiesel



renewable diesel



bio-jet fuels



bio-naphtha



biomethanol



ethanol



biobutanol



biogas



biosyngas



biohydrogen



biofuel from plastic waste & used tires



biofuels from carbon capture



chemical recycling based biofuels



electrofuels,



bio-oils



algae-derived biofuels



green ammonia



refuse-derived biofuels

Production and synthesis methods

199 company profiles. Companies profiled include BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Infinium. Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Infinium Electrofuels, Opera Bioscience, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and Viridos, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Comparison to fossil fuels

2.2 Role in the circular economy

2.3 Market drivers

2.4 Market challenges

2.5 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2033, by type and production

3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023

4 BIOFUELS

4.1 The global biofuels market

4.1.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives

4.1.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives

4.2 SWOT analysis

4.3 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type

4.4 Types

4.5 Feedstocks

5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

5.1 Biodiesel

5.2 Renewable diesel

5.3 Bio-jet (bio-aviation) fuels

5.4 Bio-naphtha

6 ALCOHOL FUELS

6.1 Biomethanol

6.2 Ethanol

6.3 Biobutanol

7 BIOMASS-BASED GAS

7.1 Feedstocks

7.2 Biogas

7.3 Biosyngas

7.4 Biohydrogen

7.5 Biochar in biogas production

8 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS

8.1 Plastic pyrolysis

8.2 Used tires pyrolysis

8.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes

8.4 Gasification

8.5 Hydrothermal cracking

8.6 SWOT analysis

9 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Feedstocks

9.3 SWOT analysis

9.4 Production

9.5 Electrolysers

9.6 Prices

9.7 Market challenges

9.8 Companies

10 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

10.1 Technology description

10.2 Conversion pathways

10.3 SWOT analysis

10.4 Production

10.5 Market challenges

10.6 Prices

10.7 Commercial development and producers

11 GREEN AMMONIA

11.1 Production

11.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

11.3 SWOT analysis

11.4 Blue ammonia

11.5 Markets

11.6 Prices

12 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE

12.1 Overview

12.2 CO2 capture from point sources

12.3 Production routes

12.4 SWOT analysis

12.5 Direct air capture (DAC)

12.6 Methanol

12.7 Algae-based carbon utilization

12.8 CO?-fuels from solar

12.9 Companies

12.10 Challenges

13 BIO-OILS

13.1 Description

13.2 Production

13.3 SWOT analysis

13.4 Applications

13.5 Prices

13.6 Virgin and waste lubricant oils (WLO)

14 REFUSE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

14.1 Overview

14.2 Production

