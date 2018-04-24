Unlocking Potential is Essential for Improving Business, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses can have great potential. Focusing on that potential is important in following a business roadmap, but it can be tricky to turn that potential into results. That goes for business performance, business tools and employee performance. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, considers himself a servant leader and strives to help unlock the potential of those around him.

"Potential is a moving target, but one of my greatest goals is to unlock my own and help others work to unlock theirs," said Frere. "When the goal is unlocking the potential of my businesses, I often turn to myself and my employees. Together we can make a business far greater than I alone can."

How does one unlock potential? Frere explained his philosophy of opportunity in which he creates opportunities that might lead to success. He encourages creativity and innovation. He seeks input on business workflows and company culture and listens to what those around him have to say. He strives to challenge his employees to meet goals that benefit themselves and the company.

Such an approach can encourage employees to intellectually invest in the company and put forward ideas for improvements. Employees working directly with customers have a unique perspective and can provide feedback about what potential changes might help customers the most. Others working more behind the scenes may have similar suggestions for streamlining processes and other changes.

"The success of a company has a lot to do with the employees," said Frere. "A company cannot possibly thrive if its workers are not thriving. That's one reason why I pay so much attention to the people around me and how they are doing with their goals. If I can help them unlock their potential, maybe they can help with that of my respective companies."

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

