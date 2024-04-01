Unlocking Precision in Diagnosis: The Rise of Molecular Point-of-Care Solutions

01 Apr, 2024, 18:00 ET
The "Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point-of-Care (mPOC), 11th Edition" report
Molecular point-of-care (mPOC) diagnostic solutions offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity compared to existing near-patient and rapid tests. They expand diagnostic capabilities in critical care units, physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health posts, aiming to assess conditions or admit patients accurately. The concept blends the accessibility of point-of-care (POC) testing with the precision of molecular technology.
The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point-of-Care (mPOC), 11th Edition, is a valuable resource for understanding the size and growth potential of the molecular POC market from 2023-2028. mPOC has transitioned from a novel trend to a significant contributor to the market. Instruments from companies like Abbott, BioMerieux, Cepheid, and others play a substantial role in the IVD point-of-care market. Understanding these markets is crucial for assessing the opportunity in point-of-care testing and microbiology IVD.
The report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping, and competitive analysis for POC tests using PCR or other molecular technology, offering fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings.
This report provides real-world analysis and modeling for relevant circumstances. Analysts offer insights into near-patient molecular testing using small instruments.
The data includes the following information on systems, competitor analysis, and the size and growth of the market:
- What are the mPOC market opportunities beyond COVID-19?
- What are the current systems on the market? Who's winning?
- What's the size of the Molecular Point-of-Care Market: 2023-2028
- Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point-of-Care Market, 2023 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)
- Segment Breakout of Molecular Point-of-Care Market, 2023 (Respiratory vs. Other)
- Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2023-2028
- Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2023
- Company Profiles
Competitive Analysis
Companies covered in this report, in profiles and/or product tables and market developments discussion include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aidian
- Akonni Biosystems
- Anitoa
- binx health
- Biocartis
- BioGX
- bioMerieux
- Cepheid
- Credo Bioscience
- Cue Health
- Curetis
- Curiosity Diagnostics (Bio-Rad)
- DiaSorin
- Domus Diagnostics
- Fluxergy
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Genomadix
- Greiner Bio-One
- LEX Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MicroGEM
- Minute Molecular
- Nanopath
- QIAGEN
- QuantuMDx Group
- Quidel
- Roche
- Rover Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- T2 Biosystems
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Where is Molecular Point-Of-Care in 2024?
- Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Analysis
- Market Observations
- "Near-Patient" Molecular Systems Market
- Current Trends
- Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Defined
- Usage of Molecular Point-Of-Care
- Leading MPOC Platforms
- Trends
Chapter 2: Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends
- COVID-19 and Molecular POC
- CDC Initial Response, Long-Term Situation
- COVID-19's Unique Challenge
- Barda Directs Funding to MPOC
- Regulatory Developments
- Consortia, Funding, Prizes
- Deals
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point-Of-Care
- Justification: The Sensitivity/Specificity Argument
- New Systems and Menu Expansion
- Mesa Biotech Strep an Approval
- Combination Tests Changing Market: Sars-Cov-2, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV
- STI Continues to be a Growth Area
- Deals, Investment in MPOC Systems
- Roche Acquires Lumiradx for Up to $350M
- Thermo Acquires Mesa Biotech
- EU Researchers Awarded €3M to Develop POC Molecular Tests
- Scope Fluidics AST System Sees Investment
- China as a POC Market
- Common Tests and Analytes in POC Diagnostics
- Component Technologies of Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
- Microfluidics
- qPCR
- Microarrays
- Isothermal Amplification
- Test Automation
- Primers and Probes
- Detection
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
- Isothermal Amplification Methods
- Line Probe Assays
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Applications and Potential Applications for Molecular Point-Of-Care
- Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics
- Influenza
- Reclassification of RIDTs
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Strep A
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- Emerging Applications
- Zika
- Other Respiratory Infections
- Group B Streptococcus
- Human Papillomavirus
- Herpes Simplex Virus
- Vaginitis
- Tuberculosis
- Malaria
- Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases
- Cancer
- European Device Regulations
Chapter 3: Market Analysis
- Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Analysis
- "Near Patient Molecular" Market
- Market Share Near Patient
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aidian
- Akonni Biosystems
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- Biomerieux
- Cepheid
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd.
- Cue Health
- Curetis
- Diasorin
- Genmark Diagnostics
- Greiner Bio-One
- Lucira Health
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Qiagen
- Quantumdx Group
- Quidelortho
- Roche
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- T2 Biosystems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5ztpv
