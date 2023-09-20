"Unlocking private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe" - report

Social Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

20 Sep, 2023, 06:36 ET

The citizens of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) know how to mobilize in the face of crises. Sustaining this engagement is the biggest challenge.

POZNAN, Poland, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Unlocking private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe" is a comprehensive analysis of the research conducted by the Social Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe (an independent, apolitical think tank) between 2020 and 2023 in collaboration with more than 230 key stakeholders and decision-makers in 11 countries of Central and Eastern Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The quantitative research was expanded to Ukraine.

Social Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
"Over the past 4 years, we have sought answers to the question of how to unlock private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe. We clearly see that CEE citizens have more and more resources and willingness to support social causes. It is a good time to start making changes," says Anna Korzeniewska, founder of the think tank.

According to the report, most CEE individuals and companies do not perceive social responsibility as an integral part of their lifestyle or business operations. It is still a rather spontaneous and reactive activity, driven mainly by emotions. However, the steady economic growth of the region results in a growing wealth of its society. With the right motivation, individual giving can double (from EUR 2.7 billion to EUR 5.5 billion).

Research clearly shows that to accelerate the positive changes, CEE region needs a wise guidance and funding from the West, especially for infrastructure purposes that regional donors are not yet ready to support. 52% of the region's citizens believe that, considering the present geopolitical situation, the engagement of more developed countries in the development of the region is essential.

The geographical scope of the study was extended to Ukraine because the war was the driving force for many businesses and individuals to start giving. The overall assessment of foreign aid is very positive; 74% of Ukrainians rate it as good or very good. The perception of who is currently supporting the country the most is clear: the United States, the United Kingdom, and neighboring countries. However, Ukrainians are concerned that a prolonged war could lead to a decline in foreign aid.

Link: https://ceeimpact.org/EN-2023-comprehensive-analysis

