Unlocking Revenue, Strengthening Bonds: ADP and vcita Team Up to Supercharge Directory Publishers

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) and vcita , a leading provider of all-in-one business management software for SMBs, today announced a strategic partnership designed to supercharge the success of directory publishers and their SMB clients. By integrating vcita's award-winning inTandem platform into their offerings, ADP members will equip their SMB clients with cutting-edge tools, enabling them to forge deeper customer loyalty and unlock exciting new revenue opportunities.

The inTandem platform, developed by vcita, empowers directory publishers and marketing organizations to support their SMBs with a comprehensive suite of digital tools designed to revolutionize customer experiences and drive business growth. From seamless online scheduling and appointment reminders to automated invoicing, secure payments, and powerful marketing tools, inTandem streamlines SMB operations and fosters lasting client relationships.

In addition to cutting-edge technology, inTandem offers a comprehensive suite of services as part of the inTandem Complete program. Beyond the platform, inTandem provides support in building a tailored Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy along with sales and support services for SMB customers. The experienced inTandem team brings over a decade of expertise in serving the SMB market with SaaS solutions, ensuring publishers have everything they need to successfully launch and support the solution.

ADP has officially added the inTandem platform to their "Smart Solutions" program, aggregating their best-in-class supplies to support Directory Publishers' strategic need to grow and enrich their SMB proposition. ADP members can now launch their own branded business management solution to their SMB customers, unlocking new revenue opportunities, fostering customer loyalty, and growing beyond their already-established directory business.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our members and their clients," says Cindi Aldrich President and CEO at the Association of Directory Publishers. "inTandem by vcita provides the technology and resources that today's directory publishers need to excel in a competitive market. By equipping our members to offer this powerful solution, we're giving them a strategic edge and the ability to significantly enhance their client value proposition."

"We're thrilled to partner with ADP to empower their members and their countless SMB clients," says Rich Hargrave, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at vcita. "By putting inTandem in the hands of directory publishers nationwide, we're creating a powerful ecosystem that fosters innovation and sustainable growth for SMBs across the country."

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ADP-vcita partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering SMBs with the tools and resources they need to navigate the market and achieve lasting success.

About inTandem

inTandem by vcita is a technology platform designed for organizations that serve the SMB market. SMB service providers can partner with inTandem to expand their proposition and provide their clients with tools to increase productivity, grow revenues, and manage their finances. With hundreds of thousands of SMB users worldwide, and partnerships with banks, financial service providers, marketing agencies, MSPs, and telcos, inTandem delivers an innovative digital platform that helps organizations engage their SMB customers, increase retention, grow brand awareness, and develop new revenue opportunities. InTandem is powered by vcita, a technology solution helping SMBs thrive in today's digital world.

For more information, visit intandem.vcita.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

[email protected]

914.506.5105

About the Association of Directory Publishers (ADP)

The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) is the leading trade association for independent directory publishers in the United States. Founded in 1898, ADP represents the interests of publishers of print, online, and mobile directories. ADP provides its members with a variety of resources and services, including education, research, advocacy, and networking opportunities. The Association's mission is to promote the interests of directory publishers and ensure their continued success in a rapidly changing marketplace.

SOURCE vcita; The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP)