Unlocking the Connection: New White Paper from MyFitnessPal Explores the Impact of Nutrition on Mood

Created in conjunction with Dr. Jenny L. Taitz, Psy.D., the new white paper reveals the science behind how food choices influence mood and how simple strategies can help support long-term behavioral changes

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaching for less nutrient-dense foods is a familiar coping mechanism for a quick escape from difficult emotions, however a new evidence-based analysis reveals the long-term impacts of these nutritional choices on our mood and emotional wellbeing. Today, the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, MyFitnessPal – in conjunction with Dr. Jenny L. Taitz, Psy.D. – is publishing a new white paper titled the Food + Mood which demonstrates a link between dietary habits and mood. The white paper discusses food tracking as one potential tool to understand the relationship between our mood and food choices, and how the information gleaned from tracking food can be strategically leveraged to help make thoughtful food and nutrition choices.

Mood-Boosting Foods

"In analyzing the results of nutritional research tied to mood, it's clear that our mood drives our eating, and our eating drives our mood," says Dr. Jenny L. Taitz, Psy.D. "Many people turn to highly palatable foods for a quick fix, only to face long-term repercussions on their emotional wellbeing. Tracking food was identified as a strategy to help support emotional well-being, so using a food and nutrition tracking tool like MyFitnessPal may help empower a shift from mindless eating to mindful choices that support our health goals1."

As demonstrated in the white paper, the diet of the average American may not support holistic wellness goals. The average American consumes nearly double the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit of added sugar, which correlates to a higher prevalence of depression2. Additionally, when coping with stress, while some individuals eat more, those who eat less may experience feelings of tension, anger, and fatigue3.

"At MyFitnessPal, we've always seen tracking as a tool for gaining insight on overall nutrition intake and for supporting small behavioral shifts that can add up to big, more sustainable change," says Melissa Jaeger, RD, Head of Nutrition for MyFitnessPal. "In reviewing the analysis, the connection between food and mood is clear and it's our priority to support members with their health through nutrition tracking to bring awareness to the foods impacting their overall goals."

Essential nutrients like B12, folate, and zinc play important roles in maintaining emotional balance, while deficiencies in these areas may lead to increased irritability and depression4. Research indicates that following a Mediterranean diet – rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats – may lower the risk of depression5. With only about 10% of U.S. adults meeting recommended fruit and vegetable intake6, this research underscores the need to prioritize nutrition to support wellbeing7.

The white paper also suggests that difficult emotions may be a trigger to reach for less nutrient-dense foods, and it discusses a number of strategies to employ for nourishing our health more holistically:

Create a mental shift around food choices: View food choices as opportunities for long-term well-being rather than immediate comfort.

View food choices as opportunities for long-term well-being rather than immediate comfort. Plan ahead: Consider your schedule and take steps, like grocery shopping and meal prepping ahead of time, to set yourself up for success during busy periods.

Consider your schedule and take steps, like grocery shopping and meal prepping ahead of time, to set yourself up for success during busy periods. Sit with your urges: Acknowledge temptations without acting on them, allowing their intensity to fade before reaching for "comfort foods."

Acknowledge temptations without acting on them, allowing their intensity to fade before reaching for "comfort foods." Think flexibly: Challenge all-or-nothing thinking to support sustainable food choices.

Challenge all-or-nothing thinking to support sustainable food choices. Practice self-compassion: Normalize your emotions and encourage persistence through activities such as meditation and positive self-talk.

Normalize your emotions and encourage persistence through activities such as meditation and positive self-talk. Learn from your setbacks: Learn from your missteps instead of giving up, identifying triggers and solutions for future challenges.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

About Dr. Jenny L. Taitz

Dr. Jenny L. Taitz, Psy.D., is board certified in cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy and is an assistant clinical professor in psychiatry at University of California, Los Angeles. Passionate about spreading evidence-based techniques to a wide audience, she frequently writes for the New York Times and Wall Street Journal and presents her work on leading podcasts, including Ten Percent Happier and NPR's Life Kit. She is also the author of Stress Resets: How to Soothe Your Body and Mind in Minutes and End Emotional Eating: Using Dialectical Behavior Therapy to Cope with Difficult Emotions and Develop a Healthy Relationship with Food. Her books earned the Seal of Merit from the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies for allegiance to science and readability. Dr. Taitz also maintains a clinical practice, LA CBT DBT.

