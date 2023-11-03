Unlocking the Cosmos: New Report Analyzes AI's Impact on Space Exploration, Highlights Key Players and Emerging Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Space Exploration: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a detailed scenario of AI in the space exploration market. The report provides a detailed analysis of components such as products and services. Further, the market covers applications and potential areas in which the companies can invest.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for AI in space exploration and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2028 and key market players.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Estimated values are based on revenue from AI in space exploration companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus
  • Blacksky Global
  • IBM
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • Northrup Grumman
  • Planet Labs Inc.
  • Spacex
  • Thales Group

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in space exploration
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • An estimate of the actual market size, a revenue forecast for companies in this market, and a market share analysis based on component, end user, application and region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)
  • Discussion of ESG developments in the global market, with emphasis on company practices
  • An analysis of the competitive landscape, based on recent developments, segmental revenues and operational integration of major stakeholders
  • Company profiles of the leading market participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Regulatory Framework
  • United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa)
  • UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (Copuos)
  • Space Station Agreements
  • United States
  • European Union
  • Covid-19 Impact Analysis
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Challenges
  • Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component, End-user, and Application

  • AI in Space Exploration Market, by Component
  • Product
  • Services
  • AI in Space Exploration Market, by End-user
  • Commercial
  • Government
  • AI in Space Exploration Market, by Application
  • Data Analysis and Processing
  • Designing and Planning of Spacecraft and Missions
  • Planetary Identification
  • Space Navigation
  • Others

Chapter 5 Global AI in Space Exploration Market by Region

  • Overview
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 ESG Developments

  • Overview
  • Esg Performance in AI in the Space Exploration Market
  • Environmental Impact
  • Social Impact
  • Governance Impact
  • Current Status of ESG in the AI in Space Exploration Market
  • Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in AI in Space Exploration Market
  • Esg Practices in the AI in Space Exploration Market
  • Case Study
  • Sustainable Development
  • Operating Sustainable
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

  • Top Companies Ranking Analysis
  • Key Strategies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

