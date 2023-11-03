Unlocking the Cosmos: New Report Analyzes AI's Impact on Space Exploration, Highlights Key Players and Emerging Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Space Exploration: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a detailed scenario of AI in the space exploration market. The report provides a detailed analysis of components such as products and services. Further, the market covers applications and potential areas in which the companies can invest.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for AI in space exploration and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2028 and key market players.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Estimated values are based on revenue from AI in space exploration companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Airbus

Blacksky Global

IBM

Lockheed Martin

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Northrup Grumman

Planet Labs Inc.

Spacex

Thales Group

An overview of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in space exploration

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

An estimate of the actual market size, a revenue forecast for companies in this market, and a market share analysis based on component, end user, application and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

Discussion of ESG developments in the global market, with emphasis on company practices

An analysis of the competitive landscape, based on recent developments, segmental revenues and operational integration of major stakeholders

Company profiles of the leading market participants

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Regulatory Framework

United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa)

UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (Copuos)

Space Station Agreements

United States

European Union

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component, End-user, and Application

AI in Space Exploration Market, by Component

Product

Services

AI in Space Exploration Market, by End-user

Commercial

Government

AI in Space Exploration Market, by Application

Data Analysis and Processing

Designing and Planning of Spacecraft and Missions

Planetary Identification

Space Navigation

Others

Chapter 5 Global AI in Space Exploration Market by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 ESG Developments

Overview

Esg Performance in AI in the Space Exploration Market

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the AI in Space Exploration Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in AI in Space Exploration Market

Esg Practices in the AI in Space Exploration Market

Case Study

Sustainable Development

Operating Sustainable

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Top Companies Ranking Analysis

Key Strategies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufxso6

