Unlocking the Future: Harbor Lockers Introduces Harbor Connect, an API & SDK Providing Revolutionary On-Demand Locker Access at 25,000+ Locations

With more than a dozen apps already available, the Harbor Marketplace allows users to access the fastest growing on-demand public locker network

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Lockers , a division of smart locker manufacturer Luxer One, announces its Harbor Connect API and SDK at Techcrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. The company will be showcasing its Harbor Marketplace Locker Network and Harbor Connect at booth F21 at the Moscone Center from September 19-21, 2023.

Harbor Connect, built for developers and organizations, aims to improve operational efficiency for companies by providing locker based solutions to their commerce needs. By integrating an app with Harbor Connect, users have access to its secure, shared locker network where service providers can deliver, store, and pick-up items without the hassle of purchasing or maintaining locker hardware. The lockers are secure and provide new locations to service customers. With 9,000+ lockers already in its network, Harbor Lockers, plans to deploy 25,000 additional public lockers nationwide by the end of 2025.

"Creating an open locker network that any business and any consumer can use in an easy and frictionless way has been my ultimate goal since starting my first business, Laundry Locker, almost 20 years ago," says Arik Levy, Founder of Luxer One. "The new Harbor Lockers platform from Luxer One provides the perfect catalyst for start-ups that want to drive new services, applications and business opportunities for public locker systems."

The Harbor Connect developer ecosystem includes a full-stack locker API + SDK and gives builders complete control of their own user experience. iOS and Android compatible, the SDK is fast and easy to integrate so that you can begin creating new opportunities for outbound shipping, last mile delivery, peer to peer exchanges, returns, IT and support, food delivery, bag storage and so much more

"Harbor Lockers has been critical for us to scale our delivery operations," says Abhinav Anad, Founder of Satyam Farms, "As our order volumes increased, Harbor Lockers has provided efficient new delivery solutions for our business. What used to take 4 hours, now takes 30 minutes with a single and easy access point for customers."

Earlier this year, Harbor Lockers announced its developer ecosystem grant providing companies and various developers opportunities to build their business while maximizing the public lockers network. To learn more about leveraging the Harbor Lockers Network and Harbor Connect to expand your operations and delivery solutions, visit www.harborlockers.com or visit Harbor Lockers at booth F21 during Techrunch Disrupt.

About Harbor Lockers

Harbor Lockers, a division of Luxer One, is a public locker network where businesses can deliver, store, and pick-up items. Our mission is to revolutionize the way businesses can access and utilize physical storage close to their customers, making logistics smoother and more efficient than ever before. With access the largest ecosystem of secure lockers, spaces and places our end users can quickly and effortlessly get what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing security or efficiency.

About Luxer One

Luxer One, a division of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions , is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. More than 250 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers. To learn more, please visit luxerone.com.

