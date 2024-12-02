Unlocking the Future of Packaging: Explore Trends, Consumer Insights, and Sustainability in Technavio's Webinar

Dec 02, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging industry is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands. To help businesses navigate this changing landscape, Technavio invites you to a webinar, "Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: Market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts," on December 12, 2024.

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the packaging industry. Reserve your spot today!

Led by Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio, the webinar will delve into:

Key Discussion Topics:

  • Top Packaging Trends
    Explore innovations in sustainable, smart, and personalized packaging.

  • Shifting Consumer Preferences
    Understand the rise of ecoconscious choices, brand transparency, and growing demand for convenience and customization.

  • Data-Driven Decision Making
    Discover how data analytics can optimize packaging strategies, be it material or packaging design.

  • Sustainability Challenges & Solutions
    Address the balance between eco-friendly materials and costs and stay updated on the latest biodegradable innovations and regulations.

Why Attend?

Gain practical insights and actionable strategies to thrive in the dynamic packaging market. Leverage expert perspectives on market segmentation, consumer behavior, and advanced analytics to drive growth and innovation.

Speaker Profile

Venkata Krishnan Seshadri is a market research and consulting expert with over 15 years of experience. He specializes in market intelligence, competitive analysis, and strategic consulting, empowering businesses to navigate complex market dynamics and seize growth opportunities.

Event Details:

For further information, please contact:
Aman Raj Kishen
Sr. Analyst
[email protected]
+91 8061914606

About Technavio

Technavio is a global market research and consulting firm that delivers actionable insights and strategies to clients across industries. With a focus on innovation and data-driven solutions, we help businesses succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

SOURCE Technavio

