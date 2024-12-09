Unlocking the Future of Packaging: Join Technavio's Exclusive Webinar with Venkata Krishnan Seshadri

News provided by

Technavio

Dec 09, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging industry is at a crossroads. Consumer demands related to sustainability, innovation, and personalization are reshaping the way businesses operate. Here's how we can help you get ready to adapt and succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape!

Slots are limited—secure yours now! Don't miss this opportunity to unlock the future of packaging.

Continue Reading
Unlocking the Future of Packaging: Join Our Exclusive Webinar with Venkata Krishnan Seshadri
Unlocking the Future of Packaging: Join Our Exclusive Webinar with Venkata Krishnan Seshadri

Register Here

Technavio invites you to an exclusive webinar, "Unlocking Insights in the Packaging Industry: Market Trends, Consumer Preferences, and Sustainability Shifts," led by Venkata Krishnan Seshadri, Vice President at Technavio and a market research veteran with over 15 years of experience.

Why Should You Attend?

This interactive session will unveil:

  • Packaging Trends for 2024 and Beyond: Explore sustainable, smart, and health-focused innovations.
  • Consumer Insights: Learn how eco-consciousness and customization are driving choices.
  • Data-driven Packaging Success: Real-world case studies on using analytics to stay ahead.
  • Sustainability Solutions: Discover strategies to balance cost, compliance, and eco-friendliness.

With actionable insights, Q&A sessions, and practical takeaways, this webinar is your gateway to navigating the challenges and opportunities of the packaging revolution.

Meet our Expert

Venkata Krishnan Seshadri brings unmatched expertise in market intelligence, competitive analysis, and strategic consulting. With a proven track record of empowering businesses with data-driven solutions, he'll provide exclusive insights to help your organization stay ahead.

Webinar Details:
Date: 12 December
Time: 11:00 AM CDT
Platform: Online

Reshape your packaging strategies for 2025 and beyond!

Join us

SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Tote Bags Market to grow by USD 9.19 Billion (2024-2028), driven by luxury bag personalization, with AI redefining the market landscape - Technavio

Tote Bags Market to grow by USD 9.19 Billion (2024-2028), driven by luxury bag personalization, with AI redefining the market landscape - Technavio

Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global tote bags market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to...
Custom Apparel Market to grow by USD 2.17 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by internet and smartphone adoption, Report on AI-driven market evolution - Technavio

Custom Apparel Market to grow by USD 2.17 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by internet and smartphone adoption, Report on AI-driven market evolution - Technavio

Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global custom apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.17 billon from 2024-2028,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics