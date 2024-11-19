Unlocking the Magic of Wellness: Marvellous Mage Launches to Transform Corporate Teams through Holistic Healing

"Our mission is simple but powerful: to spread the healing energies that transformed my life so others can find balance, joy, and success," says Alyssa Lauren Stone, Founder of Marvellous Mage and former tech sales executive. "Strong individuals make stronger teams, and our goal is to help unlock that potential."

Whether you're an HR Executive, People Professional, Corporate Events Manager, or Team Leader, Marvellous Mage offers a solution to today's most pressing workplace challenges: burnout, rising healthcare costs, disengagement, and team building.

With a focus on well-being and performance, Marvellous Mage's programs are a mindful investment that delivers measurable impact while working with a budget.

"[Alyssa's] expertise and gentle approach deeply resonated with participants, who wished for more time to engage further. Alyssa's presentation style, her focus on strengthening teams, and the holistic tools she provided for stress management, leadership development, and community building were impactful and highly effective," shared June Richardson, General Manager and client at Sodexo.

Wellness, Reimagined: Marvellous Mage's Signature Offerings include:

Events : Immersive one-day experiences that bring teams together, prioritizing well-being whilst boosting productivity and fostering collaboration.

Memberships : Ongoing live sessions that build consistent wellness habits, helping employees reduce stress, sustain energy, and improve focus.

Retreats: Multi-day experiences for teams and leaders to deepen creativity, problem-solving skills, leadership, and empathy, transforming team dynamics and company culture.

Discover the Magic – Transform Your Team

For companies ready to unlock the magic of wellness, visit www.MarvellousMage.com and

Explore Offerings : Discover how Events, Memberships, and Retreats can enhance team performance.

Try Sample Classes : Content to experience how proven practices can transform team energy.

Science-Backed Insights : Learn about the benefits of Marvellous Mage's techniques for lowering stress and boosting productivity.

Connect with the Team: Book a free consultation to plan wellness solutions tailored to your company's needs.

About The Company

Marvellous Mage is a BIPOC, woman-owned health and wellness startup based in the San Francisco, Bay Area. The Founder, Alyssa Lauren Stone , is a teacher of yoga, meditation, and breathwork, certified Reiki Master, and sound bath facilitator. Her articles and essays have appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Business Insider, and more. Previously, she was a sales and business development executive for various tech, media, and publishing companies in New York and Silicon Valley. For decades, she has used alternative forms of healing to manage stress-related health issues from holding high-pressure roles.

Contact

For more information visit www.MarvellousMage.com or email [email protected] .

