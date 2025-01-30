UNLOCKING THE MINDS OF BUSINESS TRAILBLAZERS: UNLIKELY COLLABORATORS AND CUSTOM CONTENT TEAM FROM WSJ UP FOR "PERCEPTION BOX: CORNER OFFICE"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder what fuels the minds of top business leaders? What shapes their decisions, drives their growth, and sharpens their leadership? Unlikely Collaborators, in partnership with Custom Content from WSJ, is excited to launch Perception Box: Corner Office, a captivating digital series that takes viewers on a journey inside the personal and professional lives of some of today's most influential entrepreneurs.

Debut season introduces three dynamic entrepreneurs who share their most vulnerable and transformative stories: Sophia Amoruso (Founder, Nasty Gal), Bob Stiller (Founder, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters), and Jim McKelvey (Co-founder Square).

This isn't your typical business interview series. Perception Box: Corner Office dives deep, uncovering the defining moments, beliefs, and emotional challenges that have shaped how these leaders navigate their industries. It's a raw, inspiring exploration of what it takes to lead with purpose in a rapidly evolving world.

Why Watch? Forget polished success stories—this series is about the humanity behind leadership. Inspired by "Perception Box™" metaphor created by Elizabeth R. Koch, the show explores how beliefs, biases, and experiences can shape (and sometimes limit) how we view the world. Each episode provides a thought-provoking look at how these trailblazers rewrote their own narratives to achieve personal and professional growth.

Meet the Leaders

The debut season introduces three dynamic entrepreneurs who share their most vulnerable and transformative stories:

Sophia Amoruso ( Founder, Nasty Gal )

From selling vintage clothes online to creating a $350 million empire, Amoruso reflects on the highs and lows of her meteoric rise, exploring how fame, failure, and resilience shaped her journey.

Bob Stiller ( Founder, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters )

After navigating personal loss and insecurity in his youth, Stiller built two iconic brands, including Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. He reveals the pride of pioneering mindful workplace culture and the pain of watching that culture evolve as the business scaled.

Jim McKelvey (Co-founder, Square)

A childhood marked by social isolation and tragedy gave McKelvey a unique lens on life, which fueled his rise as an innovator. Despite his success, McKelvey opens up about his discomfort with the mythology surrounding his achievements.

Why It Matters

At a time when leadership requires both innovation and emotional intelligence, Perception Box: Corner Office is a timely reminder that great leaders are shaped not just by their wins but by their struggles. This series encourages viewers to reflect on their own limiting beliefs and consider how they can transform their perspectives to lead with greater purpose.

Where to Watch

All episodes of Perception Box: Corner Office are now available for streaming on the Unlikely Collaborators website .

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and communities break free from limiting narratives. Through grants, partnerships, and innovative projects, the organization fosters greater self-awareness, mutual understanding, and meaningful change.

Perception Box: Corner Office was created in partnership with Custom Content from WSJ. Custom Content from WSJ is a unit of The Wall Street Journal Advertising Department. The Wall Street Journal news organization was not involved in the creation of this content.

For anyone curious about what truly defines leadership, Perception Box: Corner Office offers a rare, intimate look into the minds of those shaping the future. Watch now and get inspired to reshape your own story.

