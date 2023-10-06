Unlocking the Potential of 3D Printable Concrete: Cost Savings, Design Flexibility, and ESG Developments Spotlighted in In-Depth Report

06 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printable Concrete Market: Global" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D printable concrete market is poised for transformative growth, and a comprehensive report has been released to shed light on its key aspects and trends. This report provides an in-depth analysis of ongoing market trends and offers revenue forecasts based on factors such as building type and region.
Understanding the Market
The global 3D printable concrete market is on the brink of significant growth, and this comprehensive report aims to provide valuable insights into its progression. It covers both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the market, offering robust data-driven estimates and comprehensive insights into the industry.
Quantitative Insights
The quantitative estimates in the report are based on solid data derived from 3D printable concrete sales within specific outdoor buildings. These estimates cover the period from 2023 to 2028 and are subdivided based on building type and region, providing revenue forecasts in USD million.
For the accuracy of quantitative estimates for 2022, the report includes revenue generated exclusively from 3D printable concrete sales within outdoor buildings exceeding 10 square meters or 110 square feet, with fully 3D printed walls. However, qualitative insights and analyses encompass all structures and buildings 3D printed with concrete.
Report Highlights
The comprehensive report includes:
- An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global 3D concrete printing (3DCP) markets.
- Analyses of global market trends, including historical market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the 3DCP market in USD millions, along with market share analysis based on the type of printing, technique, end-use sector, and geographic region.
- In-depth information on market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prospects, including technologies, regulatory scenarios, and the impact of macroeconomic variables.
- An industry value chain analysis, providing insights into key intermediaries such as manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, 3DCP service providers, and major end users.
- Examination of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments in 3DCP, focusing on the importance of ESG, consumer attitudes, risks, opportunities, and ESG practices adopted by companies.
- An overview of major vendors in the global 3DCP market, including an analysis of the industry's structure, market shares, and recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.
- Patent analysis covering recent patents awarded across major categories.
Executive Summary
3D concrete printing (3DCP), also known as cementitious 3D printing (C3DP), is an innovative additive manufacturing technology used to create buildings and construction components with unique shapes and sizes. Unlike traditional concrete formwork, 3DCP allows for the fabrication of structures that were previously impossible to construct using conventional methods.
The specialized cement-bound material used in 3DCP exhibits unique characteristics, making it suitable for extrusion-based printing technologies. It is easy to pump and extrude, quickly develops load-bearing capacity, and ensures strong bonding between layers.
The report highlights popular 3DCP techniques, including D-shape, extrusion-based, and contour crafting concrete printing, with extrusion-based technology being the most prominent and experiencing exponential demand growth worldwide.
Unlocking the Potential
3D printable concrete offers numerous advantages, including cost savings in labor, material flexibility, operational agility, and design flexibility. Its potential lies in large-scale implementations, but achieving this requires advancements in printing structural components that meet flexural and tensile requirements.
The global 3D printable concrete market is on the cusp of significant expansion, and this report equips industry leaders with the insights needed to navigate this evolving landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Building Type
- Overview
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Region
- Global Market
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Esg Development
- Environmental Significance of 3D Printable Concrete
- Low-Carbon Emissions During the 3Dp Process
- High Industry Potential in Repurposing Industrial Waste
- Key Esg Issues Within the 3D Printable Concrete Industry
- Environmental
- Social
- Governance
- Esg Practices
- Case Study
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Market Developments
- Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Cybe Construction
- Cobod International A/S
- Holcim
- Heidelberg Materials AG
- Icon Technology, Inc.
- Laticrete International, Inc.
- Sika AG
- Xtree
- Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (Winsun)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydtg9e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article