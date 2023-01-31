Unlocking the Power of Hyper-Personalization in Consumer Goods

New PreScouter report highlights 7 enabling technologies for the mass manufacturing of personalized goods

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm, has released a new Intelligence Brief that delves into the future of consumer goods and the impact of hyper-personalization and mass customization on the industry. PreScouter hopes this report provides valuable insights for companies seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for personalized products and services.

"The promise of unique products that improve our lives has led to an increase in consumer willingness to share personal information, making this an exciting time to consider hyper-personalization," notes James Burns, PreScouter Project Architect and co-author.

The Intelligence Brief delves into seven enabling technologies and strategies that businesses can use to create highly personalized and customized products, including:

3D scanning Artificial intelligence and machine learning Additive layer manufacturing Collaborative robotics Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Wearable technology Genomics

"The first wave of customized consumer experiences was enabled by AI-driven personalized ads and shopping experiences where companies offered specific product options and consumer experiences based on their knowledge of consumer needs," explains Daniel Morales, Technical Director of PreScouter's Consumer Goods practice. "The next phase will be the development of personalized products and foods unique to the consumer," adds Morales.

The PreScouter report affirms that personalization will be the key differentiating factor among consumer goods brands moving forward - and states that hyper-personalization is already disrupting multiple industries. Companies now have a golden opportunity to develop innovative ways to deliver hyper-personalized goods to increase sales and utilize voluntarily-provided customer data.

The report also touches on five key challenges companies face when deciding if and how to adopt a more hyper-personalized approach and the risks to consider. The analysis concludes with a brief guide on how companies can implement these strategies, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and asking the right questions.

Download the report here: https://www.prescouter.com/inquiry/the-future-of-consumer-goods-harnessing-hyper-personalization-and-mass-customization/

About PreScouter, Inc

PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter's custom-selected teams of experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data. PreScouter's growing list of 500+ clients includes Pepsi, Nokia, Netflix, P&G, NASA and Adidas. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.

Media Contact:

Mariam Jomha

[email protected]

SOURCE PreScouter, Inc