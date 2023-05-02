Unlocking the secrets of attracting investors: Join VantagePoint and Zanda in New York!

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint, a finance transformation and technology implementation specialist, is proud to announce a new upcoming event, "Attracting investors: Scaling finance and operations for success". In partnership with c-suite talent specialists Zanda, this exclusive event takes place in the heart of New York City on May 17, 2023 between 18:00-20:00 EST. Joined by expert panellists, they will discuss the key elements business leaders should be focusing on when preparing their organizations for attracting investors, securing funding and scaling their finance and operations functions.

Zanda logo The panel

During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from top industry professionals who will provide valuable insights including:

Hiring and enabling your finance team to raise funding in a challenging economic environment

How to build a successful accounting and finance function from scratch

The importance of aligning your finance and operations function with growth ambitions

How to prepare your people, processes and systems for a successful round of funding.

In addition to the panel of experts, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other business leaders and participate in an interactive Q&A session.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights on how to become investor ready. Join VantagePoint and Zanda in New York on May 17 and take your finance and operations to the next level!

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

About VantagePoint: VantagePoint is a global finance transformation and technology implementation specialist committed to unifying and connecting finance functions to provide businesses with essential insight, control and compliance.

About Zanda: Founded in 2019, Zanda exists to accelerate sustainable growth in strong tech companies by surrounding founders with other talented leaders. For the last four years, Zanda has supported numerous tech startups ranging from Seed-Series D with full-time, interim and fractional talent, that elevates their team.

Contact:

Ifẹ Akintoye - Marketing & Communications Lead

E: [email protected]

T: +44 7908 524 702

www.vantagepoint.consulting

Olivia Early – Marketing & Operations

E: [email protected]

T: +44 7881 287 558

www.zandasearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012151/4010941/VANTAGE_POINT_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065800/ZANDA_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065801/VantagePoint.jpg

SOURCE VantagePoint